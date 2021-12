HBO Max Reveals First Look at Harry Potter Stars Reunited on Set. Sorry, fans, this isn’t — yet — the Cursed Child adaptation some Potter-heads may be hoping for. But it’s as close as we’ll likely get for a while. Taken from the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the image above shows the franchise’s three leads back on the Hogwarts set for the first time since wrapping The Deathly Hallows Part 2. As adults, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson look more like a hip new generation of teachers now. As opposed to the young novices they played so well. Grint seems to have aged least of all.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO