Pets

Win It! A Paw-fect Holiday Gift for Every Pet Owner

 3 days ago
Looking for a gift to give the animal lover this holiday?

PAWP wants to give the pet owner ease of mind this holiday season. The digital clinic provides 24/7 access to veterinary professionals via video and text to diagnosis whether your pet has an emergency and needs to go to see a veterinarian in person. Unlike traditional pet insurance PAWP offers one simple membership for a dog or cat regardless of age, breed, location or preexisting conditions and covers up to six pets.

Although the professionals at PAWP are not able to prescribe medications or advise procedures they will be able to determine if the pet’s condition warrants a visit to a participating clinic immediately.

For any pet owner an emergency visit to the clinic is stressful. PAWP’s emergency pet fund hopes to alleviate that. The $3,000 fund that comes with the membership can cover emergencies like toxic ingestion, life-threatening blockages, severe internal or external injuries, choking and difficulty breathing.

These are a few examples of conditions covered as all pets are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Some examples of health conditions not covered are scheduled surgeries, regular visits, wellness exams, vaccinations, routine procedures and pregnancy. Read more about the what is covered here.

A PAWP membership is $24 a month. PAWP is giving away one year of membership to five Extra viewers. Enter below for your chance to win!

For more information on the digital clinic go to www.pawp.com.

Giveaway ends on December 30, 2021.

