Arkansas State

Arkansas family ‘thrilled’ with plan to address waitlist for people with developmental disabilities

By Alex Angle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmm5r_0dP8sT7500

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jane Browning’s son, Paul Browning, has been on the waitlist for a Medicaid waiver for a decade.

The waiver allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get services such as therapy. More than 3,000 Arkansans are currently on the list.

“It’s high time way overdue and I am beyond thrilled that you know, this is finally happening,” Browning said. “Our family can really start to thrive now.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the plan Tuesday to get everyone currently on the waitlist to receive the waiver by 2025. Browning said this will allow her son to be more independent while also getting the support he needs.

Tom Masseau with Disability Rights Arkansas said he applauds disability advocates for helping to make this happen. He said the waiver will be a big help to families.

“The whole point of families rallying around their loved ones, is to keep them in the community in the least restrictive setting,” Masseau said.

Masseau said although this is a big step for thousands of people, he wants to make sure the state government continues to keep people with disabilities in mind when making future decisions.

COVID cases surge across US, prompting new concerns ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is rising ahead of the holidays, prompting new concerns about hospital capacity and the economy. Meanwhile, an appeals court has reinstated President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees won’t […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
