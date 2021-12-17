County Public Health Officials Report 578 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths

A county COVID-19 vaccination event. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 578 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, along with four more deaths.

The new numbers increase the county’s case totals to 396,307, along with 4,399 deaths, since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Patients requiring a hospital stay rose by 25, officials said, with needing to be admitted to intensive care.

In addition, a total of 22,529 new tests were reported to the county; 4% of the tests came back positive over the last seven days.

Meanwhile, a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended one of the other two authorized COVID-19 vaccines rather than Johnson & Johnson’s.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization voted unanimously to urge those seeking vaccinations to opt for the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

The panel attributed the decision to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood clotting associated with the J&J vaccine.

– Reuters contributed to this report.