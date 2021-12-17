ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL - Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Cities wracked by opioids close to getting $26B settlement

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The opioid epidemic blew into this picturesque Oregon town like a toxic wind, leaving overdoses, addiction, homelessness and wrecked families in its wake. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Epidemic#Lawsuits#Oxycontin#Sackler Family#Purdue Pharma
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

How's Senator Joe Manchin Tied to the EpiPen Scandal?

While Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.VA) is causing headaches for Democrats in Washington, D.C., he's also taking some heat for the EpiPen scandal surrounding his daughter Heather Bresch. Article continues below advertisement. Bresch is the former president and CEO of EpiPen maker Mylan. Since 2016, she has faced criticism and numerous...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
WHO 13

Iowa Governor calling vaccine mandate appeal ruling a poor decision

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds vows to fight a recent ruling that will move President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate forward. “We are in the height of a workforce shortage and supply chain crisis, and I have no doubt these issues are only going to be compounded by this poor decision,” said Governor Reynolds […]
IOWA STATE
freightwaves.com

OSHA plans ‘enforcement discretion’ after court reinstates vax mandate

Trucking companies and other private businesses covered by the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate have been given a small amount of compliance breathing room by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule. In a decision issued late Friday, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Breaking: Sixth Circuit Refuses to Hear Challenges to OSHA Vaccinate-or-Test Rule En Banc (Updated)

(Note: This post has been updated with excerpts from the opinions.) Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied several petitions for initial hearing en banc of the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to either mandate their employees get vaccinated or impose regular testing for COVID-19. (I noted the first of these petitions here.) This means that the consolidated challenges will be heard by a three-judge panel of the court. The judges on that panel have not yet been disclosed.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Daily

Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide ban against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country. Support local journalism reporting on...
U.S. POLITICS
mystar106.com

Dozens fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccine mandate file for unemployment

DES MOINES — State officials say dozens of Iowans have claimed unemployment benefits after being fired for not complying with workplace Covid-19 vaccine mandates. A state law passed in late October allows people to get unemployment benefits if their request to be exempt from a vaccination requirement due to religious or medical reasons is denied.
DES MOINES, IA
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Booster: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Now Backed by WHO

Johnson & Johnson today announced the interim recommendation by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) for the World Health Organization (WHO) supporting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot in persons aged 18 years and above. The WHO recommend the booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH

