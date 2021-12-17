ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Varvel, who is also the head of its U.S. holding company, is likely to leave owing partly to his disagreement with Credit Suisse’s new chair Antonio Horta-Osario, FT said, citing one of the people.

Credit Suisse did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment sent outside business hours.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

