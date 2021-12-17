Panhandle Weather 12-16-2021

Fog is anticipated to be fairly widespread after midnight tonight. All the hi-res guidance shows fog, dense fog, but a few differ a little on location, with the exception of the southeast Big Bend.

With the good agreement, went ahead and issued a dense fog advisory overnight through mid-morning Friday. The current abundance of cloud cover may pose a negative factor for fog production but the favoring

factors outweigh the negatives. Fog will be slow to burn off due to the time of year and low sun angle, perhaps making it to lunchtime in some locations.

A cold front approaches our area as deep-layer ridging shifts off to the east. Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, will be most likely west of the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee Rivers during the day and evening hours. However, the front will weaken as it slows and eventually stalls over the eastern parts of our area and drapes across the marine zones. Thus, the chances of showers over southern Georgia and the Florida Big Bend are lower compared to areas farther west.

