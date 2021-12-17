ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Weather 12-16-2021

By Ross Whitley
 3 days ago

Fog is anticipated to be fairly widespread after midnight tonight. All the hi-res guidance shows fog, dense fog, but a few differ a little on location, with the exception of the southeast Big Bend.
With the good agreement, went ahead and issued a dense fog advisory overnight through mid-morning Friday. The current abundance of cloud cover may pose a negative factor for fog production but the favoring
factors outweigh the negatives. Fog will be slow to burn off due to the time of year and low sun angle, perhaps making it to lunchtime in some locations.

A cold front approaches our area as deep-layer ridging shifts off to the east. Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, will be most likely west of the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee Rivers during the day and evening hours. However, the front will weaken as it slows and eventually stalls over the eastern parts of our area and drapes across the marine zones. Thus, the chances of showers over southern Georgia and the Florida Big Bend are lower compared to areas farther west.

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Fog Tonight With An Active Week Ahead

The fog lifted today, improving visibility, but did not dissipate for most of the valley today. It is hard to say if the fog will make a return tonight given the insulation the low level clouds will provide, but some fog formation is possible tonight. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Very Warm Then Stormy Followed By A Cool Blast, All In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
