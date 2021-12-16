ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

67-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Mantua, Philadelphia Police Say

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua section, police said Thursday....

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 2

9teen99
3d ago

Whoever did this story needs to reread it first. "Police say man was shot once in her chest".....already a typing error by whoever did this story.

Reply(1)
3
 

