Broncos RB Javonte Williams Expected to Play Through 'Leg Issue' in Week 15

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's playoff-implicating home tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The ascending rookie rusher did not practice Thursday after only getting in a limited practice Wednesday with what the term has listed as a knee injury. Head coach Vic Fangio, who described the ailment as a "little leg issue," still expects Williams to go in Week 15, however.

“He didn’t hurt anything in practice," Fangio said Thursday. "His leg just kind of swelled up a little bit, so we’re going to give him the day off."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Williams is fresh off his third consecutive NFL Rookie of the Week nomination following a two-touchdown performance amid last Sunday's blowout over the Lions. The North Carolina product ran for 73 yards and one TD and caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the 38-10 victory.

Working in a timeshare alongside Melvin Gordon, Williams has accumulated 1,022 yards from scrimmage and six total TDs (three rushing, three receiving), averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 2.5 yards per tote after contact through 13 games. He currently sits as Pro Football Focus' No. 20 RB with the league's No. 1 run-blocking rating (80.4) across 425 offensive snaps.

Williams' status is worth monitoring as Gordon also is battling injury — three, actually, to his shoulder, hip, and thumb. Gordon practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday.

At this rate, third-string RB Demarea Crockett figures to be active and could see an uptick in touches versus Cincinnati and its fourth-ranked run defense, which surrenders just 93.1 ground yards per game.

"I think it takes a room and whether that room involves two or three guys I think it’s important because at some point even if you have a bell cow guy, very rarely do they last now 17 games where somebody’s got to fill in and play at a high level," Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
