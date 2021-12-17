ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore’s Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in...

Taiwan Nov export orders hit record high, but 2022 outlook uncertain

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders grew faster than expected in November to a historic high due to sustained technology demand ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season, but the government warned of many uncertainties next year that could affect the outlook. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of...
Japan parliament approves record extra budget to secure post-pandemic growth

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s parliament on Monday approved the first extra budget of the 2021 fiscal year, with a record spending of $317 billion, to help the economy withstand the fallout of COVID-19, further straining the industrial world’s heaviest debt burdens. The 36 trillion yen ($317 billion)...
Barclays gets Australian banking licence in expansion push

(Reuters) – UK-based Barclays Plc said on Monday it had received approval from Australia’s prudential regulator to operate as a foreign bank in the country, as the lender continues its expansion into high-growth markets. Barclays, Britain’s third-biggest bank by market value, in August pumped money into its India...
Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
Italy’s DiaSorin sees 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue next year

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin forecast weaker 2022 sales and a near 60% plunge in COVID-19 revenue, with the rapid rollout of vaccines likely to bring the pandemic under control and crimp demand for tests, sending shares down more than 11%. The health crisis had fuelled rapid...
India's Nov WPI inflation hits a record of 14.23% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers' prices, accelerated to a record high in November, boosted by increases in manufacturing and food prices, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure. Annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) rose to 14.23% in November, its highest...
India’s November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices rose 4.91%...
Taiwan Nov exports seen surging for 17th month in a row: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports likely rose for a 17th straight month in November, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by sustained demand for chips and technology, and ahead of the key end-of-year holiday shopping season. Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is...
Chinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 billion yuan for tax evasion

BEIJING (Reuters) – A top Chinese social media influencer 1.34 billion yuan has been fined ($210 million) for tax evasion. Viya was fined for hiding personal income and other offences in 2019 and 2020, the Hangzhou tax bureau said in a post on its website on Monday. ($1 =...
Polish central bankers see hikes ahead, but split on scale

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will likely see a 50-basis-point rate hike in January and that will not be the end of policy tightening, central banker Lukasz Hardt said on Monday, though a dovish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) colleague said hiking too much could hurt growth. With inflation hitting 7.8%...
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
Peng Shuai: new video released by Chinese media

After the tough decision made by the WTA, which chose not to play tournaments in China in 2022, the Peng Shuai's issue continues to be discussed. The former world number one in doubles had published a post denouncing the famous social network Weibo on 2 November. The Chinese player accused...
What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
