Elves help deliver shoes to over 100 Davis County kindergartners in need

A festive initiative helped to make sure 160 Kindergartners within the Davis County School District had brand new socks and shoes for the winter weather.

Mountain America Credit Union, Ascent Credit Union as well as the Davis Education Foundation and an anonymous donor partnered to purchase and donate the shoes and socks to Wasatch, Fremont and South Clearfield Elementary schools.

Read - Hundreds of pillows donated for women incarcerated at the Salt Lake County Jail

The shoe delivery on Thursday was also able to bring some holiday cheer and magic to the students. A teacher began by reading the book "The Elves and the Shoemaker" to the kindergartners, which is about a shoemaker to gets help from three generous elves.

After the reading, the students followed the sound of bells to the library where each child was surprised with a wrapped gift containing a new pair of shoes and socks.

Heidi Camacho

"Today is a day full of magic for them and this experience was a great way to start their day," said Suzette Cottrell, a teacher with South Clearfield Elementary.

The initiative began at Wasatch Elementary school six or seven years ago and continues to bring much needed necessities to students during the holiday season.

“It’s always exciting when we can provide shoes for every one of our kindergarten students," Robert Kinghorn, a principal at South Clearfield Elementary School said in a press release. "This has grown into a multi-school effort as we tag-teamed with other schools to ensure more students will be getting new shoes. This is all because of the love and donations from the amazing partnerships we have through the Davis Education Foundation.”

Read - Thousands of handmade scarves, hats donated to Utahns in need during holiday season

Mountain American Credit Unions says they are thrilled to be able to help within the community during what can be a stressful time for Utah families.

“We are grateful for any opportunity we have to support causes that matter," said Spencer Carver, assistant vice president of select employer groups at Mountain America Credit Union. "Our goal is to continually bring untold value into dozens of communities, positively affecting thousands of lives, especially youth.”