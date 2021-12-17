ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite 2022 Recruits Still Available After Signing Day

By John Garcia Jr.
 3 days ago

From the end of the early signing period into the New Year, many big names are scheduled to pick a college home

National Signing Day, or the first day of the college football Early Signing Period, came and went with plenty of fireworks.

The SEC rose to the top of the team rankings , the No. 1 recruit completed a historic flip and there is a renewed sense of optimism for most programs based on new talent heading in for the spring and summer months.

But not all elite recruits put pen to paper to wrap up the process, officially. In fact, a dozen SI99 recruits are still uncommitted -- much less unsigned. The end may be 24 hours away for some while most others will take the process into January or February, when the traditional signing window opens.

CB Denver Harris - The No. 6 recruit in the country, regardless of position, had some buzz about making a decision during the week, but plans changed once his Helena Park (Texas) North Shore program made the state championship game. With his final game set for Saturday, the current team will take priority and Harris is expected to let the world know of his college choice thereafter. Texas A&M, which has been the hottest program in recruiting, is looking to hold off Texas, Alabama and LSU for the in-state star.

DE Shemar Stewart - An elite edge rusher out of south Florida, Stewart has been busy on the visit trail this fall and on Thursday he dropped his top three and a date for a decision. The senior looked like he was bound to leave the state for some time, but Mario Cristobal and Miami are very much alive late in the process. Heavyweights Georgia and Texas A&M, which has held the most buzz, round out the top group of contenders though Stewart also teased a conversation with Deion Sanders just this week. With Stewart it feels like February 2 is a long ways away.

Slot Kevin Coleman - The No. 1 slot in America, Coleman is also a busy traveler and it's helped him narrow his list. Florida State had a lot of traction with the St. Louis native down the home stretch with Oregon and USC getting November visits. The last weekend of the cycle featured Coleman at Miami, where he was able to re-acquaint with Cristobal at his new digs and it could wind up being the noted recruiter's best case scenario. The Hurricanes only signed eight recruits on Wednesday, but the skill talent included is worthy of praise.

CB Domani Jackson - A longtime USC commitment from one of its pipeline high schools in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, a potential re-commitment seems likely late in the game. Alabama and Michigan had long recruited Jackson and made runs at him throughout the fall, including for official visits, but a Friday call between contenders figures to feature more good news for Lincoln Riley's first signing class in L.A.

IOL Devon Campbell - Contenders for the top available interior offensive line recruit will have to wait until February to learn of the Texan's destination. Like many in the Arlington area, the coveted offensive lineman will make the call between a pair of longtime rivals, in-state Texas and new-look Oklahoma. Noted position recruiters Kyle Flood and Bill Bedenbaugh have another contested battle on their hands over the next six weeks or so.

DE Omari Abor - Buzz has been all over the place with the Duncanville (Texas) pass rusher over the last six months or so. From Ohio State to Texas A&M and LSU, many have varied confidence on where the state of Texas' premiere edge talent will end up. As far as SI sources can contend, Abor is slated to announce his destination at the Under Armour All-America Game, which could mean a silent signature is to be sent in by Friday night when the signing period comes to a close. ESPN will carry the game on January 2.

DB Kendrick Law - A premiere athlete recruited on offense and defense depending on the program, Law ranks as one of the top nickel projections on SI. The Louisianan has LSU in the hunt along with Alabama, Texas and Florida State. TCU had some buzz for the future engineering major at one time, but it looks like the SEC is in the best position to add Law's commitment come Friday. Brian Kelly used an in-home visit with Law before hosting the family in Baton Rouge over the final weekend of the contact period. Will it be enough?

LB Harold Perkins - The prize among linebackers still available is the Texan who could very well play running back at the Power 5 level. Perkins released a top three of Texas, Texas A&M and LSU to kick off December, leaving a month of impressions to be made before his pick goes public at the UA game on January 2. This could be an old fashioned in-state battle in the end and Perkins got several games in at each campus during the season.

OT Josh Conerly - A towering offensive tackle from the Pacific Northwest, Conerly had long planned on awaiting the traditional signing window to make things official. That is probably welcome news for the new staff at in-state Washington under Kalen DeBoer, in need of a banner recruit to wrap up the initial class haul with. Michigan appears to be the top contenders considering Ann Arbor was the site of the sole Conerly official visit to date. He will have chances to take other trips during the January contact period, however, so programs like USC, Alabama and others could potentially make a move.

S Jacoby Mathews - The longtime LSU commitment and one of the top in-state athletes regardless of position, Mathews confirmed what many were hearing on the eve of signing day -- he will wait. LSU is still very much alive in the race to keep him home but Florida, Texas A&M, Texas and others still have time to persuade him to venture out. There has been talk of a January announcement during the all-star circuit, but Mathews appears to be in no rush to make things official.

WR CJ Williams - A longtime Notre Dame commitment who just opened things back up this week, there will be effort from Marcus Freeman's staff to reel him back in. But the new opportunity down the road at USC, where by the time Williams announces should include multiple teammates on board, seems like it may be hard to pass up. As UCLA, Oregon and other try to make up ground, expect Williams to make a call soon after the calendar flips.

IDL Christen Miller - USC had Miller on the commitment list and it was a big surprise at the time, but plenty has changed since, including several contending coaching staffs. The constants in the race, at least of the local variety, have been the opposite in Georgia and Alabama. Ohio State and Oregon got him on campus during the fall but Miller's early January decision has SEC powers written all over it as far as we can tell.

