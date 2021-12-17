ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers place DT Kenny Clark on COVID-19 list

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers are placing starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed. The 26-year-old veteran’s status is in jeopardy for...

www.lindyssports.com

packersnews.com

A.J. Hawk asks Aaron Jones if Aaron Rodgers got up and left a team meeting to go over the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols

Aaron Rodgers has made headlines all season for not only his play on the field but comments he's made off the field during his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show." The comments have ranged from calling out critics who question his commitment, to his long hair, his injured toe and, of course, his opinions surrounding COVID-19, his vaccine status and the NFL's protocols.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Florida State
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears

Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme. Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards? “He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week. Or as Grant’s friends ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens Bad News

Another day, another unfortunate update for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens, who will likely be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, have lost several notable players to injuries and illnesses over the course of the 2021 season. Baltimore has suffered another tough loss heading into Sunday’s game against the...
NFL
105.7 The Fan

Bobby D on How Ravens Could Attack the Packers

Bobby D joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and previewed Ravens-Packers. Bobby D touched on Aaron Rodger’s mastery of pre-snap reads, Green Bay’s talented RB’s and how Greg Roman could attack the Packers defense.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers continue to play with fire

Aaron Rodgers continues to not practice for the Green Bay Packers while he tries to finish the season playing on a fractured toe. While it makes sense for the Green Bay Packers to not have quarterback Aaron Rodgers practice during the week with his fractured toe, it signifies how little margin for error they have the rest of the way.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers at Ravens: Three Reasons to Worry

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) will play at the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) in a heavyweight showdown on Sunday. The Packers are seven-point favorites against a Ravens team that might not have former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and has been slammed by injuries and COVID. Nonetheless, the Ravens won’t be...
NFL
NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Counting on ‘Kurt Jackson’ To Prep for Ravens

If Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is able to play on Sunday – he didn’t practice all week and is questionable – the Green Bay Packers will be as ready as possible. To be sure, there’s no way to truly prepare for the 2019 NFL MVP. He...
NFL

