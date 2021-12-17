ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Warning Forecast: Spring sticks around for a couple more days before Winter appears

By Kristy Steward
WTKR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Thursday evening! Another mid-December day feeling like Spring. Spring-like weather continues for another couple days through Saturday with highs in the low 70s and overnight...

