Warner Bros Dates ‘Blue Beetle’, ‘Last Train To New York’ & ‘Toto’ For 2023 & Beyond

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
Warner Bros on Thursday made certain what we first heard: that New Line’s Train to Busan remake will now be titled The Last Train to New York , as well as dating the movie for April 21, 2023.

The Last Train in New York, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, written by Gary Dauberman and produced by James Wan, is the only major studio release on that date as of now.

In addition, the DC movie Blue Beetle will hit screens on August 18, 2023. Angel Manuel Soto is directing from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s screenplay. John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña stars.

The Alex Timbers-directed animated feature Toto , which tells the story of Wizard of Oz from Dorothy’s dog POV, will open on February 2, 2024. John August wrote and Derek Frey produces.

Blue Beetle and Toto are the only wide major studio releases on their weekend dates as of now.

