A federal judge in New York late Thursday threw out Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement, ruling that federal bankruptcy law does not allow for the provision that shielded members of the Sackler family, who own Perdue but are not declaring bankruptcy themselves, from all lawsuits tied to their opioid drug OxyContin. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon upends the complicated bankruptcy deal and raises new doubts about the future of Perdue, the Sacklers, and the funds from the deal that were earmarked for communities grappling with the opioid epidemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO