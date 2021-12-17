ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia facing economic coercion from China - Treasurer

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said Australia had been subject to "economic coercion" by China through various trade disputes, but argued...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

China’s imports from Australia slow for 2nd straight month in Nov — Global Times

(Dec 8): Though China's imports from Australia maintained a relatively fast pace in November, the growth rate slowed for a 2nd consecutive month, according to Chinese official data on Tuesday, adding to growing indications that Australia may be losing share in the Chinese market to other countries, including its allies, Global Times reported.
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

U.S., Australia Increasing Tech Transfer to Take on China

With Beijing creating discord in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and Australia are tightening their alliance to take on the Chinese dragon. While Washington and Canberra already share a close bond through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, news of a new trilateral security agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom recently sent out shock waves.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Australia Treasurer Calls for Easing Covid Curbs Despite Rising Cases

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. "States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne. Australia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Will raise 2022 economic growth forecast

“It is too early to estimate the impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic outlook,” said Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, per Reuters quoting comments from Australian Broadcast Corporation's "Insiders" program, published during late Sunday. “Frydenberg is due to deliver an update to the budget in coming weeks, halfway...
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
theedgemarkets.com

Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries

(Dec 6): Australian shares were nearly flat on Monday, as treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast offset worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.02% by 1148 GMT. The benchmark had gained 0.2% on Friday. Frydenberg said...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Australia to Enforce a Cryptocurrency Reform Plan in 2022, Says Treasurer

A reform in the Australian digital asset industry would place the nation “among a handful of lead countries globally,” said Josh Frydenberg. The Australian politician and Federal Treasurer – Josh Frydenberg – indicated that Australia would implement a “comprehensive payments and crypto-asset reform plan” next year.
CURRENCIES
wincountry.com

EU seeks to deter economic coercion with new trade defence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission set out plans on Wednesday to retaliate against countries that put economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, while stressing the main purpose was deterrent. The proposal is designed to counter an increased spillover of geopolitical tensions into trade. European Union member states...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

China says it will focus on economic stability in 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will focus on stabilising the economy and keeping growth within a reasonable range in 2022, according to an official statement issued on Friday following an agenda-setting meeting of the country’s top leaders. China will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy and a proactive fiscal policy,...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coercion#Steel Industry#Treasurer#Australian#Asian#Reuters Breakingviews
investing.com

EU plan for anti-coercion trade measure faces scepticism

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose on Wednesday a new trade defence measure designed to combat non-European Union countries wielding undue pressure on any of the bloc's members, but the plan already faces scepticism in Brussels. If in force today, the new measure could for example be deployed...
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Australia's Treasurer Says Strong Jobs Growth Shows Rapid Economic Recovery Is Underway

Australia's strong labor market rebound signals the economy is rapidly recovering as the country lifts coronavirus restrictions, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Friday. The country added a record 366,100 jobs in November, eclipsing market forecasts for a 200,000 rebound, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday. Frydenberg underscored the...
AGRICULTURE
sanantoniopost.com

UK signs trade agreement with Australia to shape post-Brexit economic relations

London [UK], December 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK has signed a trade agreement with Australia that will shape the post-Brexit economic relations between London and Canberra, the UK Department for International Trade said. "The UK has signed a historic trade agreement with Australia, our first from scratch since leaving the EU,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Country
Australia
The Independent

China targets Lithuania by urging car firm to cut out pro-Taiwan country

China has urged car parts giant Continental to stop using components made in Lithuania as it ramps up pressure on multinationals to cut links with the Baltic state amid a dispute over the status of Taiwan, according to sources.The Chinese government, which views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania last month after the opening of a representative office by Taiwan in Vilnius. Lithuania’s ruling coalition had also agreed last year to support what it described as “those fighting for freedom” on the island.Earlier this month, a senior government official and an industry body said China has...
CARS
Twin Falls Times-News

Crapo: Trade is critical for economic growth and dealing with China

China’s encroaching aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is a threat to international and regional security. Trade is critical not just for economic growth and strength, but also in the context of dealing effectively with China. The Administration cannot stand idly by as China advances its own trade priorities in the region; the United States must lead by forging ambitious new trade deals with our allies.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

Republic of Western Australia: how the west has always charted its own course, from secession to COVID

For nearly two years, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has sealed his state off from the rest of the world to pursue a hugely popular zero-COVID strategy. Now the state is inching closer to reopening its borders to the world in late January or early February, when 90% of the adult population is double-vaccinated. The pandemic has tested the strength of the federation in many ways, but no state or territory has sealed itself off from the rest of the country as WA has. McGowan’s strong stance on borders has reminded many of the long streak of separateness that has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

China strengthens guidance on capital to spur economic growth

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has sent a clear signal to step up efforts in guiding capital to develop in a stable and orderly manner in a recent tone-setting economic meeting. China announced it would set up "traffic lights" to give full play to the positive role of capital...
ECONOMY
10000birds.com

White-faced Herons in Australia

White-faced Herons–Egrettta novaehollandiae are a very versatile heron species that we often observe around Broome. They can be found in a variety of habitats during the year. They are the most widely spread heron in Australia and can be found across the mainland, Tasmania and most coastal islands. The White-faced Heron also occurs in New Zealand. Before our ephemeral lakes started to dry out there were often White-faced Herons present. They fed on the small insects, amphibians and fish around the edges of the lakes and could often been observed. The birds would walk fast along the edge to disturb the bottom and they then quickly grabbed the food.
ANIMALS
The Independent

2021 Notebook: China a huge 2021 story, with Olympics ahead

China was one of the biggest stories of 2021 — from its plans to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in the face of criticism about its human rights records in the Xinjiang region, Tibet and Hong Kong to questions about how it would wield its economic power in a delicately balanced world. Not to mention the always relevant issue of how it deals with the United States — this year, under a new president, Joe Biden In 2021, the country's ruling Communist Party officially revised history for the third time in its existence, elevating leader Xi Jinping to a level...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy