ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Singapore’s Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Singtel flags $216 million exposure in Australia tax case defeat

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Telecommunications Ltd has estimated it faces A$304 million ($216 million) in tax exposure, interest and penalties, after an Australian court dismissed its appeal against an assessment by the country’s taxation office. The case is related to its acquisition of Singtel Optus Pty Limited in...
ECONOMY
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
wincountry.com

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Downward spiral of new car registrations in Europe slows – ACEA

BERLIN (Reuters) – The downward spiral of new car registrations in Europe since July is easing, industry data showed on Friday, with the number of new vehicles registered in November down 17.5% compared to a 30% fall the previous month. A global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain issues...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Singapore#Y Y#Reuters#Nodx
Reuters

India's Nov WPI inflation hits a record of 14.23% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers' prices, accelerated to a record high in November, boosted by increases in manufacturing and food prices, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure. Annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) rose to 14.23% in November, its highest...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

India’s November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices rose 4.91%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
wincountry.com

Thais resell private COVID-19 vaccination slots as free supplies build

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Some Thais who had scrambled to book private hospital appointments to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have taken to social media to resell their slots after an influx of free government-supplied shots in recent weeks. A Facebook group with about 4,800 members, called Moderna First Lot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Hong Kong’s tweaked regime for SPAC listings starts on Jan. 1

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Blank-cheque companies known as SPACs can list in Hong Kong from Jan. 1, the stock exchange operator said on Friday, the latest global bourse to tap demand for the investment vehicles although interest in them has waned from earlier this year. Market participants said Hong...
MARKETS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
Tennis World Usa

Peng Shuai: new video released by Chinese media

After the tough decision made by the WTA, which chose not to play tournaments in China in 2022, the Peng Shuai's issue continues to be discussed. The former world number one in doubles had published a post denouncing the famous social network Weibo on 2 November. The Chinese player accused...
TENNIS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy