Andy Murray overcame his old rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi The 34-year-old Murray triumphed 6-3 7-5 in what was the first meeting between the pair since the Madrid Masters semi-final in 2016.It also marked the Spaniard’s first match since he decided to prematurely curtail his 2021 season four months ago due to a foot injury.So worth the wait 😌#MWTC #MakeWayForTheBest pic.twitter.com/ubyuK1FhkE— Mubadala World Tennis Championship (@MubadalaWTC) December 17, 2021Murray said on court: “Me and Rafa have played so many tough matches over the years.“Both...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO