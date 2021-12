Nike Inc. continues to make gains across the portfolio, even as supply-chain issues loom. The Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic apparel and accessories firm, which includes the Jordan and Converse brands, revealed quarterly earnings Monday after the market closed, improving on top and bottom lines thanks to strength in the Converse brand and Nike Inc.’s digital businesses. Company shares shot up about 3 percent in after-hours trading, as a result.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 14 MINUTES AGO