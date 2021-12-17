ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore’s Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in...

wtvbam.com

Malaysian manufacturers fear heavy losses from floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s manufacturers association said on Monday that floods which cut off roads and led to mass evacuations over the weekend have likely resulted in heavy losses for firms in the affected areas. Soh Thian Lai, president of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, said damage...
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
wtvbam.com

China’s property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for economy

BEIJING (Reuters) – Debt problems at a major Chinese property developer have now spilled over into a vital artery of the nation’s industrial engine – the steel sector – and started to ripple through to other critical parts of the world’s second-largest economy. The spreading...
wtvbam.com

China’s Huayou agrees lithium production, battery recycling tie-up

(Reuters) – Chinese cobalt maker Huayou is teaming up with state-controlled Sichuan New Energy Power Co Ltd to produce lithium and recycle spent batteries, a Sichuan New Energy filing said on Friday. Huayou, the world’s biggest cobalt refiner in 2020, has been looking at investing more in lithium projects...
wtvbam.com

Peru’s central bank expects economy to grow 3.4% in 2022

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s central bank said on Friday that it maintains its expectations that the country’s economy will grow 3.4% in 2022, while it revised its guidance for 2021, saying the economy will grow by 13.2% rather than a previous estimate of 11.9%. Central bank president...
Reuters

India's Nov WPI inflation hits a record of 14.23% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers' prices, accelerated to a record high in November, boosted by increases in manufacturing and food prices, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure. Annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) rose to 14.23% in November, its highest...
101 WIXX

India’s November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices rose 4.91%...
iheart.com

Consumer Prices Rose By 6.8% As Inflation Surged At Fastest Pace Since 1982

Over the past year, consumer prices have risen by 6.8%, according to the new seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That marks the highest year-over-year increase since 1982. Since October, prices have increased by 0.8%. The rise in prices was spurred by gasoline, which was up...
wtvbam.com

Indonesia adds UK, Norway and Denmark to travel ban list

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has added the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark to the list of countries banned from entering the Southeast Asian nation due to the spread of COVID-19, while Hong Kong has been removed, a senior minister said on Monday. Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said the countries...
wtvbam.com

Chinese city takes back two plots of land from Evergrande

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The city of Chengdu has taken back two plots of land from China Evergrande Group the latest move by authorities to seize assets from the cash-strapped property developer. The land planning authority in the southwestern city said it was taking control of the plots, totalling...
wtvbam.com

OPEC+ produces below target in November as compliance rises

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 117% in November, up from 116% the previous month, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating the group’s production levels continue to be below agreed targets. Compliance from the 10 OPEC countries participating in the production...
wtvbam.com

Global M&A activity smashes all-time records to top $5 trillion in 2021

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity shattered all-time records in 2021, comfortably erasing the high-water mark that was set nearly 15 years ago, as an abundance of capital and sky-high valuations fuelled frenetic levels of dealmaking. The value of M&A globally topped $5 trillion for...
wtvbam.com

Aeromexico resumes trading after Mexican stock market pause; shares fall 27%

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Shares in Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico fell 27% in early afternoon trading on Friday following a temporary suspension earlier in the session due to a sharp drop in the stock triggered a day earlier. The stock plunged on Thursday after the carrier, which has been...
wtvbam.com

Chinese banks to see doubling of bad property loan ratio, warns S&P

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese banks could see their bad loan ratio of property loans more than double by the end of 2021 from the middle of the year, S&P Global Ratings said, as headwinds in the Chinese property sector intensified in the second half. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio...
