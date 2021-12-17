ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Waiting on holiday packages? Deliveries could look a little different this year.

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZzGI_0dP8l1C500

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your holiday packages could get to your doorsteps a little late this year.

We don’t mean just the day it’s expected to arrive, we also mean late in the day. Some delivery drivers say they’re out past 10 p.m.

One UPS driver said he doesn’t mind being out late. That’s the case for many of them since they love what they do.

“It’s not a big deal. We get paid pretty well,” the driver said. “Plus, we’re Santa.”

Not only should you be ready for a late-night delivery, but also it could come in an unusual truck. UPS ran out of its usual brown rigs so it is also relying on Penske’s and U-Hauls. Plus, seasonal drivers can use their own cars.

With the change in hours and delivery methods, some drivers are being mistaken for strangers.

“There have been a few times when people have guns pulled on them because people don’t understand that. They don’t see the UPS truck, just the rentals, so it’s going to weird them out. I don’t think a lot of people know that we drive in rentals,” a UPS car delivery driver said.

You can change your delivery times through UPS My Choice.

If you want to show a token of your appreciation, drivers said a bottle of water, a treat, and even a simple ‘thank you’ go a long way.

