Adrian Martinez commits to Wildcats

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez is making K-State his new home.

Martinez made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. This comes just over a week after he was spotted in Aggieville.

This past season, Martinez completed more than 61% of his passes for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns.

