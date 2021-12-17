Adrian Martinez commits to Wildcats
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez is making K-State his new home.
Martinez made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. This comes just over a week after he was spotted in Aggieville.
This past season, Martinez completed more than 61% of his passes for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 2