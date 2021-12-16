ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

SMUD Gives Estimated Time For Full Power Restoration After Downtown Fire

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said power should be fully restored by 6 a.m. Friday to those impacted by this week’s explosion and fire at a downtown Sacramento substation. The outage was caused by a fire at SMUD Substation A in...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

