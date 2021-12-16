SMUD Gives Estimated Time For Full Power Restoration After Downtown Fire

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A major stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra will see an hours-long closure early Saturday morning for emergency Pacific Gas and Electric repair work. According to Caltrans, PG&E will repair a transmission line in Cisco Grove and a distribution line in Kingvale. The lines were reportedly damaged during the early week storm that brought heavy rain and snow to the region. A portion of Highway 20 near the I-80 connector will be impacted, too. The closures are as follows: Westbound 80 at the Nevada state line, trucks only, starting at 4:15 a.m. WB at Donner Lake Interchange, 4:45 a.m. WB at Kingvale, 5 a.m. Eastbound at Nyack, 4:45 a.m. EB at Cisco Grove, 5 a.m. EB 20 in Nevada City, 4 a.m. (credit: Caltrans) All lanes are expected to be fully reopened by 7 a.m.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO