ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Judge tosses deal shielding Sacklers from opioid claims

By Reuters
Mercury News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – A federal judge has thrown out a settlement that would have shielded the Sackler family, which owned OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, from future lawsuits over opioids, upending the company’s plan to reorganize in bankruptcy...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial Heads To Jury

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin Monday after closing arguments wrapped up and the case was presented to the jury on Friday. Jurors will decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam following a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than...
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Purdue Pharma#Lawsuits#Oxycontin
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
Forward

The Sacklers just lost their protection from opioid lawsuits

A federal judge on Thursday overturned Purdue Pharma’s $4.5 billion opioid settlement, which had shielded members of the Sackler family who own the company from future lawsuits related to the epidemic. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York wrote in a 142-page opinion that the settlement that granted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Baltimore Sun

Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
BALTIMORE, MD
freightwaves.com

OSHA plans ‘enforcement discretion’ after court reinstates vax mandate

Trucking companies and other private businesses covered by the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate have been given a small amount of compliance breathing room by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule. In a decision issued late Friday, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Breaking: Sixth Circuit Refuses to Hear Challenges to OSHA Vaccinate-or-Test Rule En Banc (Updated)

(Note: This post has been updated with excerpts from the opinions.) Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied several petitions for initial hearing en banc of the consolidated challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to either mandate their employees get vaccinated or impose regular testing for COVID-19. (I noted the first of these petitions here.) This means that the consolidated challenges will be heard by a three-judge panel of the court. The judges on that panel have not yet been disclosed.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Texas AG Paxton wins injunction against Biden vaccine mandate for federally-funded healthcare workers

FIRST ON FOX: A U.S. District Court has granted the state of Texas an injunction against the Biden administration’s move to require healthcare workers to be vaccinated. The ruling in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division issued Wednesday granted Texas a preliminary injunction against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule mandating healthcare workers in facilities who are federally funded by Medicare and Medicaid to take the coronavirus vaccine.
TEXAS STATE
Chronicle

Judge Tosses Franklin County Lawsuit Claiming 2020 Voting Fraud

A Western Washington organization looking to prove fraud in the 2020 election won't get to use Franklin County ballots. Franklin County was the site of the last of six cases filed by the Washington Election Integrity Coalition United in counties across the state between September and October 2021. The nonprofit,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy