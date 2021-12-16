ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Niceville teen facing molestation charges after allegedly groping girls at Ruckel dance

By Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opLei_0dP8iElK00

NICEVILLE — A 14-year-old is facing criminal charges after allegedly groping several young girls at a middle school dance.

The teenage Niceville boy was arrested following an investigation into lewd behavior that occurred at a Ruckel Middle School dance on Dec. 10, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office news release.

A school resource officer on duty at the dance was informed by several female students that they were inappropriately touched by a male student, the release said. Several girls stated that 14-year-old touched them on the breast and buttocks without consent.

Previously:Administrators, deputies investigating rumored sexual harassment at Ruckel Middle School dance

More from Niceville:Pedestrian struck and injured by Niceville Police Department SUV

After a thorough investigation involving numerous interviews, the teen has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. Additional charges are pending, according to the release.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The incident caused a stir among area parents, many of whom voiced concerns that the chaperones and security on the campus should have been able to stop the incident before it escalated.

In a Monday interview with the Daily News, Steve Horton, the district's deputy superintendent, said the school system was taking the incident "very seriously" and that the district and the school resource officer had launched an immediate investigation.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

