Okaloosa County, FL

Weather alert: Dense fog advisory issued for Okaloosa, Walton counties

 3 days ago
Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties will be under a dense fog advisory tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

A dense fog advisory means visibility will frequently be reduced to less than one-quarter mile, creating hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians.

The foggy conditions are forecast to last from about 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday in some locations. Drivers are urged to use caution in overnight travel and during their morning commutes.

Wild weather affects farmers' fortunes:Cotton harvest season underway in north Okaloosa County

The NWS advised motorists to drive slowly, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance from vehicles ahead of them.

