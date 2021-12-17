ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2372_0dP8hgFL00

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and British pound, started the Asian session at 95.933 following a 0.61% two-day slide that took it as low as 95.850 on Thursday for the first time since Dec. 8.

Sterling edged up to $1.33305, after surging as high as $1.33755 for the first time since Nov. 24 in the previous session, when the BoE surprised most market participants to become the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic. read more

The euro held about steady at $1.13315 after touching the highest this month at $1.13605 0.5% after the ECB outlined plans toward removing stimulus over coming quarters, although it also emphasized policy flexibility. read more

"A cautious ECB taper and a surprise BoE hike likely leaves (the dollar index) heavy near-term, especially given lopsided long USD positioning into year’s end," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

"But weakness likely does not extend beyond the low 95s" for the dollar index, with the Fed "streets ahead" of the ECB in terms of the tightening cycle, and dips into the mid-95 level are a buying opportunity, they said.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would accelerate a tapering of its bond-buying stimulus to end the program in March, setting up three quarter-point rate increases next year. The dollar index initially jumped to a three-week high, before beginning its current slump. read more

The different paths taken by major central banks underline deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron variant will hit economies and about how much each should do to fight surging inflation, which is hitting hard in the United States and Britain, but less so in Europe. read more

The Bank of Japan announces a policy decision later on Friday, but no change is expected to the core elements of its ultra-loose policy with inflation still stuck well below the central bank's target. read more

The dollar edged higher to 113.76 yen as the currency largely drifted in a 112.5-114.3 range over the past three weeks.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped 0.06% to $0.7178, easing back after jumping to a more than three-week high at $0.7224 overnight.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

RsRTraitors
2d ago

They all will follow the BoEs lead. This global Banking Cartel orchestrates every thing including every global depression since their conceptions.

Reply
2
Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell Monday morning, pushed lower by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices sliding more than 5%. U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% on Monday as positive COVID-19...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Hawkish Fed Helps, While Omicron Hurts Europe

Investing.com - The dollar rose in early European trade Monday, climbing close to its recent high, as the Federal Reserve pointed to early rate hikes while Europe struggles with surging Omicron cases. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#European Central Bank#Boe#Interest Rates#Australian Dollar#The Bank Of England#British#Asian#Westpac#Fed#Omicron
Reuters

Lira slump trips biggest Turkish dollar debt drop since March

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Some of Turkey's dollar-denominated government debt saw their biggest falls since March on Monday, along with many bank and corporate bonds, as a rout in the lira showed no sign of let-up. The Turkish currency's latest slump was triggered by comments from President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that his drive for lower interest rates was part of Islamic doctrine.
MARKETS
Reuters

Polish central bankers see hikes ahead, but split on scale

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will likely see a 50-basis-point rate hike in January and that will not be the end of policy tightening, central banker Lukasz Hardt said on Monday, though a dovish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) colleague said hiking too much could hurt growth. With inflation hitting 7.8% in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB governors sought greater acknowledgement of inflation risks - sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting last week sought a greater acknowledgement of inflation risks but were rebuffed by the bank's chief economist Philip Lane in an unusually robust debate, sources close to the debate told Reuters. Central banks around the globe including the U.S. Federal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Europe’s new monetary bad cop has right bark

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joachim Nagel will replace Jens Weidmann as head of Germany’s Bundesbank, the country’s finance minister Christian Lindner tweeted on Monday. It’s a reassuringly boring appointment for Germany, and Europe. Nagel is unlikely to rock the boat too much at the Bundesbank....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Mid-term yields fall as spending talks break down and Omicron spreads

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Traders sent mid-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Both factors also sent stock markets lower, contributing to the day's risk-off sentiment. The yield on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European stocks drop as Omicron worries intensify

Dec 20 (Reuters) - European stocks ended lower on Monday in their worst session for three weeks amid a wider equities sell-off, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain surge. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) dropped...
STOCKS
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields are flat as investors assess omicron risk

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Monday, as investors grew concerned that that omicron Covid variant will derail the recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.4% at around 12:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point higher to 1.829%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Omicron jitters support safe-haven euro zone debt markets

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped on Monday to its lowest level in almost two weeks, with demand for safe-haven assets firm as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe. The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lira crashes to new low of 20 vs euro after Erdogan comments

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sputtered to new lows on Monday, including blowing through 20 to the euro for the first time, after President Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his unorthodox low-rates policy by referring to Islamic usury doctrine. The president's push for 500 basis points of interest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy