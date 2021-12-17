Full interview: Cooper reflects on 2021, looks ahead to 2022 challenges

RICHMOND (WINA) – Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has chosen Fairfax resident Aimee Rogstand Guidera as state education secretary when he is sworn in next month. She is the president of Guidera Strategy… where she describes herself on a LinkedIn profile that she’s “a strategic consultant helping states, foundations, companies, and nonprofits strengthen their efforts to improve student learning and outcomes”. Prior to that, she was a founder of the Data Quality Campaign where they stress the need for good data used in education… and educators and policymakers know how to use it.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO