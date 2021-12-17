Full interview: Cooper reflects on 2021, looks ahead to 2022 challenges

As the governor who appointed him winds down his term, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction is stepping down. Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018 to oversee the Virginia Department of Education, is leaving for an undisclosed position elsewhere as Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on a range of education issues, including eradicating critcal race theory from Virginia schools and raising academic standards, prepares to take office next month.
