Politics

Full interview: Cooper reflects on 2021, looks ahead to 2022 challenges

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

WBKO

FULL INTERVIEW: One-on-One interview with Governor Andy Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) sat down virtually for a one-on-one interview with WBKO News to discuss topics that include Kentucky’s economical development, his COVID response, vaccine mandates, vaccine rate, Critical Race Theory, state budget proposal. [Full transcription after video]. Q: You’ve announced a lot...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WFAE

NC and SC political analysts reflect on 2021 and look ahead to 2022

As the year wraps up and sights are set on the 2022 midterms, a political roundup. This year began with a staggering attempt at subverting American democracy with a near-unprecedented attack on the United States Capitol. Nearly a year later, the House select committee is still investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. We'll get the latest on that investigation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
virginiamercury.com

Virginia’s state schools superintendent is stepping down

As the governor who appointed him winds down his term, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction is stepping down. Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018 to oversee the Virginia Department of Education, is leaving for an undisclosed position elsewhere as Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on a range of education issues, including eradicating critcal race theory from Virginia schools and raising academic standards, prepares to take office next month.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Break
Politics
cvillecountry.com

Youngkin chooses education consultant and data expert as new state ed secretary

RICHMOND (WINA) – Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has chosen Fairfax resident Aimee Rogstand Guidera as state education secretary when he is sworn in next month. She is the president of Guidera Strategy… where she describes herself on a LinkedIn profile that she’s “a strategic consultant helping states, foundations, companies, and nonprofits strengthen their efforts to improve student learning and outcomes”. Prior to that, she was a founder of the Data Quality Campaign where they stress the need for good data used in education… and educators and policymakers know how to use it.
RICHMOND, VA
POLITICO

Not good for Dems: Stephanie Murphy's decision to retire should alarm House Democrats. It's not like other recent retirement decisions.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas): Served since 1993 and dean of the Texas congressional delegation. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.): Served since 2004 and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.): Served since 2008 but served as a congressional aide back in the 1970s. It's also brutal...
CONGRESS & COURTS

