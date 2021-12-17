ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials urge people to get vaccinated before the holidays

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gefef_0dP8hFbq00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local health officials are reminding residents to get vaccinated and protect themselves against COVID-19 as we roll into the heart of the holidays.

As people are traveling and planning for holiday gatherings, Nevadans are being reminded that the pandemic isn’t over, regardless of vaccination status. Wearing a mask and getting tested often is highly recommended to protect ourselves and those around us.

As Nevada reports its first case of Omicron, the newest variant of the Coronavirus, the message from health officials is that it is important to get vaccinated and get your booster shot.

The first reported Omicron case in the state was a southern Nevada female who was fully vaccinated but did not have a booster shot.

Nevada medical consultant Ellie Graeden addresses those who are still unsure about getting vaccinated: “It’s a bit of an understatement to say that the vaccines don’t work. Even if they are effective 30 to 40 percent against Omicron, that is still quite effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.”

‘Protect Nevada’s Future,’ the newest vaccination campaign, also rolled out recently. Its goal is to get the age group of children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

LIST: COVID-19 vaccination sites, pop-up clinics in Southern Nevada

Although overall COVID-19 cases have increased locally by about 8 percent, health officials say that the vaccines are working. However, as people gather for the holidays, those case numbers are expected to increase.

Check out this link to schedule your vaccination today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Independent

Formerly vaccine-hesitant nurse urges unvaccinated people to get jabbed

A nurse who did not get her Covid-19 jab for two months while working in one of the world’s first vaccination clinics has encouraged others to get vaccinated.Toyin Oladotun – known by her colleagues as Lady T – has urged those who are still unsure whether to get the jab to talk through their concerns with health professionals.Around 6.4 million people in the UK – around 11 per cent of the population – are yet to have their first vaccine.Ms Oladotun and her nursing team at St George’s hospital in Tooting, London helped to launch the clinic in December 2020...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Health officials warn unvaccinated Americans about a "winter of severe illness and death"

Health officials fear the highly contagious Omicron strain, already detected in 40 states, will become the nation's most dominant coronavirus variant in the coming weeks, and urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted. Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss the CDC's decision to no longer recommend Johnson and Johnson's one-dose vaccine to unvaccinated Americans and other coronavirus-related news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Health Clinics#Nevadans#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
asheville.com

Governor Cooper Urges North Carolinians to Get Vaccinated this Holiday Season

Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., recently provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends. “North Carolina is working hard to increase the number of vaccinated people, including children who are now eligible,” said Governor Roy...
HEALTH
WHSV

Health department urges Virginians to get flu vaccine

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Now that flu season in Virginia is officially underway, the state’s health department urges residents to get their flu vaccine. While flu activity is low nationally, the state has seen sporadic reports of the virus in the past few weeks. “I make it a priority...
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Get vaccinated, get boosted: Health experts urge caution ahead of omicron's arrival in Idaho

BOISE — Officials from St. Luke’s hospital and Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases urged caution on Thursday regarding the omicron variant of the coronavirus and its expected emergence worldwide, nationwide, and regionally. “We expect this virus to continue to mutate,” said Dr. Sky Blue, of Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases....
IDAHO STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy