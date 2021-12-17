ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Fragility Of Democracy

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main cause of this decrease is India and its downgrade by Freedom House to a ‘partially free democracy’ and to an ‘electoral autocracy’ by the V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg since Modi‘s win in the country’s 2019 election. The latter...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state journalist appears to threaten Biden’s life

A Chinese state media journalist said he hopes President Joe Biden, 79, will “live long enough” to see the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 in what appears to be a veiled threat on the president’s life. The now-deleted tweet was written in response to the administration’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
WORLD
BBC

Afghan war: Nobody listened to us, Pakistan says

Pakistan's national security adviser has said Western governments' failure to heed his country's advice has left Afghanistan in crisis. Moeed Yusuf told BBC News's Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur about the impact the war in Afghanistan has had on Pakistan and warned the cycle of war would repeat itself without introspection by Western governments.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Manners
ABC News

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON -- An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have...
WORLD
Brookings Institution

Democracy Playbook 2021: 10 Commitments for Advancing Democracy

This special edition of our Democracy Playbook updates our 2019 compendium of evidence-based democracy best practices with the research and developments of the eventful past two years. Most importantly, we here extract from that rich body of knowledge ten proposed pro-democracy commitments for consideration by participants in the upcoming first Summit for Democracy on December 9-10, 2021, and the subsequent year of action. We break down each of the ten commitments into a series of specific and measurable steps that all stakeholders can undertake to renew and strengthen democracy, fight democratic backsliding, and usher in an era of improved governance. After the Summit, we will update the Playbook again with the best of the learnings from that gathering for use as we build towards the 2022 follow-up event a year from now.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Democracies#Freedom House#The V Dem Institute#Muslims#Sepam#Nut Nut Dontagree
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden's democracy summit is selling democracy short

You know you're throwing a good party if everyone who isn't invited keeps criticizing it. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy, which was bringing together more than 100 countries for a two-day virtual forum starting Thursday, has been derided by Chinese officials both as a "joke" and as sinister imperialism. The Russian ambassador joined his Chinese counterpart in charging Washington with a new "Cold War mentality." Yet the real problem with the summit is more prosaic. It's the framing of the contest between democracy and autocracy as one about which can deliver the goods of growth and stability.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

The events that led to Hong Kong's pivotal elections

HONG KONG — Elections for Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing's campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory. Since the city was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

Poles marched in cities across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.Many of the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country's communist regime. They fear that the democracy that they helped usher in is now being lost to them. They believe Poland's populist right-wing government is turning the country away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
wibqam.com

Hong Kong’s jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election

HONG KONG (Reuters) – For scores of Hong Kong democrats, this year’s legislative elections were supposed to be a landmark moment for the movement in the face of what they saw as increasing encroachment on Hong Kong’s way of life by China. Democrats had thought they would...
ELECTIONS
wpsu.org

Democracy Works: What does it take to sustain democracy?

Political disagreements are everywhere these days and most experts agree that too much political polarization is bad for democracy in the long run. How do we move beyond those disagreements, or at least not make them worse? Does the solution come from individual actions or institutional reform? Or perhaps a mix of both? This is what Robert Talisse describes as the "democrat's dilemma" and he argues the solution starts with introspection that he calls "democratic reflection."
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Authoritarian Regimes Bother With Elections

In November 2019, Nixie Lam suffered the same fate as nearly all of her pro-Beijing compatriots running in Hong Kong’s local elections. The two-term district councillor was roundly defeated by a prodemocracy candidate whose campaign had been buoyed by months of sustained protests. A pro-Beijing “silent majority,” much talked about by supporters and pundits, proved to be nothing more than a fallacy, and with record turnout, prodemocracy candidates parlayed the demonstrations into historic gains, capturing majorities in 17 of Hong Kong’s 18 district councils.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Hong Kong goes to the polls after China purge of pro-democracy voices

The last time Hong Kong held an election, at the height of anti-government protests in 2019, pro-democracy candidates scored their biggest victory ever, winning control of 17 out of 18 district councils. This time, as the Chinese territory holds an election for its legislature, no one from a pro-democracy party...
POLITICS
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy