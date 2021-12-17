ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The city of Destin will be participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over National Enforcement Mobilization Campaign’ starting on Friday, Dec. 17.

This campaign will run through Jan. 1, 2022, in hopes of keeping more people safe on the roads this holiday season.

A new traffic trailer will be put at the foot of Marler Bridge to alert motorists of their speed. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department will also be holding saturation patrols and increasing their focus on DUI enforcement.

For more information about the campaign, click here .

