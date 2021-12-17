Destin to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The city of Destin will be participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over National Enforcement Mobilization Campaign’ starting on Friday, Dec. 17.

This campaign will run through Jan. 1, 2022, in hopes of keeping more people safe on the roads this holiday season.

A new traffic trailer will be put at the foot of Marler Bridge to alert motorists of their speed. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department will also be holding saturation patrols and increasing their focus on DUI enforcement.

For more information about the campaign, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.