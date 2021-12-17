State representative previews what to expect in upcoming legislative session

(Mount Ayr) -- It's not too early to be thinking about the upcoming 2022 Iowa Legislative Session. And, southwest Iowa's longest-tenured legislator is among the lawmakers preparing to return to the Statehouse for the new session next month. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck enters his 26th year in the legislature, having served since 1997. Dolecheck was among lawmakers impacted by this year's legislative redistricting process. Beginning in 2023, the Mount Ayr Republican would serve Iowa House District 8, which encompasses the southeast corner of Page County, plus all of Adams, Taylor and Ringgold counties and all but the northeast portion of Union County. That's provided he's reelected in 2022. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Dolecheck says he has yet to decide whether he'll run for a 13th term in the legislature.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO