ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

State representative previews what to expect in upcoming legislative session

By Robert Smith
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WDHN) — 2021 is two weeks away from coming to a close which means next year’s Alabama legislative session is right around the corner. According to state legislators, it’s been a productive year in the state capitol. “We’ve done a lot of things this year just...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Gambling legislation to be introduced in Alabama's upcoming session

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Lottery and casino legislation will once again be introduced in Alabama's upcoming legislative session. "Alabama is not exercising its responsibility by controlling this industry," Alabama Sen. Greg Albritton said. Previously, Albritton said he's voted against every gambling bill in Alabama. "What I'm not willing to...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

State leaders discuss potential bills for 2022 legislative session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders from Alabama’s counties gathered in Birmingham ahead of the 2022 legislative session for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama annual Legislative Conference. The purpose of the conference is for county leaders to create a list of their priorities ahead of the legislative session.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Portland Mercury

What to Expect in Oregon's December 2021 Special Session

On Monday, December 13, state lawmakers will head to Salem for what will surely be a whirlwind special legislative session to address several state-level crises before the year's end. Support local retail and local artists when you shop at FANTASY for the holidays. The emergency session was called by Governor...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ourcommunitynow.com

New Mexico legislators begin special session Monday

The special legislative session is expected to begin Monday at noon. It's possible lawmakers will be there for the next two weeks as they redraw New Mexico's political maps for the next decade. In 2020,
POLITICS
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: A Special Session, Plus News on Drones, Taxes, DMV and Sea Foam

Governor Kate Brown has announced that she is calling the Legislature to convene a special session on December 13, 2021. The issue is housing, rent payments, and evictions. Money was made available from the federal government to help tenants affected by COVID to pay past-due rent. But processing those payments to landlords has come too slowly. Simply put, I don’t believe people with applications pending should be evicted because the state has let them down. And I don’t believe landlords should go indefinitely without getting paid. If a special session is needed to fix this, I’ll be there.
POLITICS
wbap.com

Texas GOP Supports a 4th Special Legislative Session

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Republican party is sounding the call for a 4th special legislative session. Calls continue to urge Governor Greg Abbott to call another special session and one bill Republican lawmakers want to address is the mandate to force companies to require that employees be vaccinated for COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
kmaland.com

Dolecheck gears up for another legislative session

(Mount Ayr) -- It's not too early to be thinking about the upcoming 2022 Iowa Legislative Session. And, southwest Iowa's longest-tenured legislator is among the lawmakers preparing to return to the Statehouse for the new session next month. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck enters his 26th year in the legislature, having served since 1997. Dolecheck was among lawmakers impacted by this year's legislative redistricting process. Beginning in 2023, the Mount Ayr Republican would serve Iowa House District 8, which encompasses the southeast corner of Page County, plus all of Adams, Taylor and Ringgold counties and all but the northeast portion of Union County. That's provided he's reelected in 2022. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Dolecheck says he has yet to decide whether he'll run for a 13th term in the legislature.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Sentencing#Concealed Carry#Infrastructure#Wdhn
thelevisalazer.com

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE By State Representative Patrick Flannery

I know the holidays are busy for all of us, but the session will convene the 2022 Regular Session just four days after we ring in the New Year. Since time is of the essence, I wanted to use this week’s legislative update to share some basic information that I hope will help you follow our work.
FRANKFORT, KY
wvgazettemail.com

Flood mitigation efforts highlighted at state interim legislative session meetings

West Virginia lawmakers learned about flood mitigation efforts from resiliency and conservation agencies at interim legislative committee session meetings Monday. First, they learned the still-nascent state office in charge of coordinating emergency disaster mitigation and response is in flood planning mode. State Resiliency Office Director Bob Martin indicated before the...
POLITICS
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri state senator sees upcoming election year as a legislative obstacle

Missouri’s Senate minority leader sees both the campaign ambitions of legislators and the task of redistricting as factors that will shape how the 2022 session goes. On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg on how the once-a-decade task of redistricting and the 2022 election are likely to overshadow the upcoming legislative session.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
maryvilleforum.com

Highlights from Hegeman: My final legislative session

While the Missouri General Assembly normally conducts its work from January through May during the course of the regular legislative session, lawmakers did spend some extra time in the Capital City this year because of an extra legislative session. This particular session was rather short, and we completed it in June. Since then, I have been talking with people in the great northwest part of our state, getting the pulse of our community, before I return to Jefferson City for what will be my last legislative session as a member of the General Assembly.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WSET

Pancakes and politics: Virginia lawmakers discuss upcoming session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia legislators met at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's annual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday morning. The four Republicans there talked about their plans for the upcoming general assembly session. Virginia Senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman as well as Delegates Kathy Byron...
VIRGINIA STATE
kwhi.com

LEMAN, KOLKHORST SHARE THOUGHTS ON LEGISLATIVE SESSION AT FORUM

Washington County’s state legislators recapped the most recent legislative sessions at a luncheon today (Tuesday) in Brenham. State Representative Ben Leman and State Senator Lois Kolkhorst spoke to a large crowd at the Legislative Wrap-Up Forum at Blinn College, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The two discussed the difficulty of the 87th Legislature and its subsequent special sessions, while also reviewing some of the new laws and initiatives they consider to be the most important coming out of Austin.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KATU.com

Oregon lawmaker speaks on goals of upcoming special session

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature will meet on Monday for a special session that will focus on renters and landlords. The session will address a package put forward by the governor that looks to stop evictions and help renters through the winter months by:. Extending ‘safe harbor’ protections...
OREGON STATE
southwestledger.news

Pae sets his legislative agenda for new session

LAWTON — State Rep. Daniel Pae wants to initiate a pilot program for families who live in difficult situations, but the initiative will require high levels of accountability for parents. Pae (R-Lawton) hosted an interim study session in October before the House Children, Youth and Families Services Committee, to...
LAWTON, OK
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Marion, Yamhill commissioners pick former legislative staffer as new state representative

Former legislative staffer Jessica George will return to the Capitol, this time as a state representative appointed Friday by the Yamhill and Marion county commissioners. George, a Republican who works at her family hazelnut farm and packing company in Newberg, will finish the term of former Keizer Rep. Bill Post, who resigned last month after moving to Nevada two months earlier.
YAMHILL, OR
inkfreenews.com

Holcomb Sounds Cautious Tone Ahead Of Legislative Session

TERRE HAUTE – Next month the Indiana legislature will begin its session, convening to pass new laws and revisit long-standing issues that plague Hoosiers related to the economic fallout of COVID-19. Once legislation passes both chambers, it must win the signature of Gov. Eric Holcomb to become law. But, without concrete language before him, Holcomb this week declined to indicate where he would fall on major issues.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
lanereport.com

Public Policy: 2022 Legislative Preview

Kentucky will have its third budget in three years once the 2022 session concludes, an unprecedented situation for modern times. Just a couple of years back, public budgeting was made tough by too few financial resources for many, myriad needs. Some say budgeting is tougher now, with freshly printed billions from Washington, D.C. The wave of federal cash has triggered extensive analysis of numerous options for transformational investments. The state’s general fund is taking in more money each month than originally predicted, creating a surplus of its own.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy