Have you made the jump to Windows 11? While there aren't yet any "killer apps" for Microsoft's new OS, it's easy to understand (as a fellow enthusiast) the desire to try out the latest thing. Windows 11 brings along some important under-the-hood refinements for new and upcoming hardware, so in the near future it may be a good move, but for now, most folks are probably better-served by the more-familiar and understood Windows 10.

