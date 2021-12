Modern cynicism dictates that, without a substantial financial motivation for industry leaders, politicians and lobbyists, climate change would be allowed, possibly even encouraged, to run its wrathful course. It is no great comfort, either, that the wealthiest among us, those in a position to affect change on the largest scales, have begun jettisoning themselves off-planet, possibly under the misguided notion that wealth insulates, but the vacuum of space insulates completely. For those of us who are stuck on terra firma and who have not yet managed to sequester hundreds of billions of dollars from the global economy, there needs to be another course of action.

