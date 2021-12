The Duke Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide may be among this week’s popular college basketball upset picks. Avoiding upsets isn’t easy when college basketball teams are fully healthy so trying to do so in the midst of a COVID-19 resurgence could be a nightmare for top programs. The Omicron variant is wreaking havoc on the world of college basketball as dozens of games have been canceled over the past week as programs around the country have had to go on pause.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO