Pecos, NM

Argument over haircut ends with 2 dead in New Mexico

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PECOS, N.M. — A New Mexico man is accused of fatally shooting two people after an argument broke out over a haircut in a home Saturday night, authorities said.

Mark Valencia, 40, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, according to New Mexico online court records.

Valencia is accused of shooting Steven Singer, 40, and Eva Aragon, 38, both of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Aragon was Valencia’s girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court. Singer was Valencia’s barber, according to KOB-TV.

On Saturday night, the New Mexico State Police received a 911 call from David Sturgeon, of Pecos, who said he was hiding in a closet because Valencia had fatally shot two people and had attempted to shoot him, the New Mexican reported.

Troopers arriving at the scene found Valencia sitting in a front seat of a vehicle in the driveway of the residence with blood on his hands and body, KRQE-TV reported.

According to the arrest warrant, Valencia told state police the four had been drinking together earlier that night. The men then got into an argument because Singer had given him a haircut, but “only cut half his hair.”

Valencia told troopers he was “in fear for his life” as the men’s argument escalated, and went to his vehicle to retrieve his gun, the New Mexican reported.

As he entered the home, Valencia said he shot Singer, and struck Aragon when she “got in the way,” according to the arrest warrant.

Sturgeon told troopers that Valencia became upset during his argument and threatened to get his gun, the New Mexican reported.

Sturgeon said Valencia shot Singer in the face with a black semi-automatic handgun and then shot Aragon in the head as she attempted to tend to Singer’s wounds, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the complaint, Sturgeon hid in a closet and called 911, KOB reported. While speaking on the phone, Sturgeon claimed that Valencia attempted to open the closet door and then shot through the door, the television station reported.

Valencia was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center, KRQE reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Pecos, NM
Pecos, NM
Crime & Safety
