Katie Worthington Decker has been hired by the Lakeland Economic Development Council as its senior vice president, second in command to long-time President Steve Scruggs. Decker, 38, has been a Polk County resident for most of the last 24 years and has long been involved in economic development work. She has been president and CEO of the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce since January 2014 and worked with the organization as a volunteer for seven years before that, including serving as founding chairwoman of the Winter Haven Young Professionals Group, which is now known as Endeavor Winter Haven.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO