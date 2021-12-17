Airports around the region to get millions from Congress’ new infrastructure bill

Pittsburgh International Airport - WPXI (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Airports around the region are getting millions of dollars from the infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress.

Pittsburgh International Airport will get more than $11 million. Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin is slated to receive more than $700,000.

Smaller facilities, such as the Zelienople Municipal Airport, are also expected to get thousands of dollars.

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe will see more than a million dollars in infrastructure money.

©2021 Cox Media Group