Casserole For Two by Mace Francis

Alexis Parsons is an honest-to-goodness jazz singer. She has considerable vocal chops, a wide range and great time. She usually comes in right on or slightly behind the beat. Except when she does not. Which makes for considerable contrast and interest. Her sense of drama is apropos ("Organ Grinder" may be the sole exception, but de gustibus) and you often have the sense you are listening to an instrumentalist rather than a singer. Or to put it differently, Ms Parsons sings and the inclination is to play some choruses after her. One imagines—and only can imagine these days—going into a (Heaven forbid) small, dark and smoky club and having something pretty basic in the refreshments department. The two trios with which she plays are very well integrated into the arrangements, not just an afterthought, or an opportunity for them to show show off, although they certainly could. The entire package is pretty fetching. Some of the tracks are a little long—"In The Still of The Night" coming in at over eight minutes. But that is the exception. Some people like long solos. Again, a matter of taste.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO