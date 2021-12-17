Casserole For Two by Mace Francis

It seems almost inevitable that the five-star, five-disc box set Morton Feldman Piano (Another Timbre, 2019), by Apartment House pianist Philip Thomas , should overshadow Feldman releases on Another Timbre and other labels, not least because of its six-hour duration and Thomas' exquisite performances. However, as the Another Timbre catalogue reveals, there is far more to Feldman than his compositions for solo piano. Two Pianos and other pieces, 1953-1969(Another Timbre, 2014) featured Thomas and John Tilbury playing pieces for two pianos, and being joined by Catherine Lawson then Mark Knoop to play pieces for three or four pianos; in addition, that album included pieces in which one or more pianos were joined by other instruments, played by members of Apartment House. In a similar vein, on Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello (Another Timbre, 2017), pianist Knoop was joined by three string players on a performance of the 1987 title composition.
