Casserole For Two by Mace Francis

 3 days ago

Casserole For Two will bring back wholesome memories of sharing a meal and some wine together, much like an old jazz standard or Tin Pan Alley tune. A...

Rene Lussier/Erick D'Orion/Robbie Kuster/Martin Tetreault: Printemps 2021

The curious fact about this 52-minute improvisation by Rene Lussier (guitar and daxophone), Érick d'Orion (computer and electronics), Robbie Kuster (drums), and Martin Tetreault (turntables and electronics) is that, as far as we know, it was just the second indoor concert held in Canada after the pandemic started in March 2020, the second concert of the 2021 edition of the Festival International de Musique Actuelle de Victoriaville held in May of this year. As such, it was the first time that these four musicians had played in public in more than a fourteen months, and indeed, in a moment not retained on the recording, Lussier jested off-hand about not being sure what to do.
Alexis Parsons: Alexis

Alexis Parsons is an honest-to-goodness jazz singer. She has considerable vocal chops, a wide range and great time. She usually comes in right on or slightly behind the beat. Except when she does not. Which makes for considerable contrast and interest. Her sense of drama is apropos ("Organ Grinder" may be the sole exception, but de gustibus) and you often have the sense you are listening to an instrumentalist rather than a singer. Or to put it differently, Ms Parsons sings and the inclination is to play some choruses after her. One imagines—and only can imagine these days—going into a (Heaven forbid) small, dark and smoky club and having something pretty basic in the refreshments department. The two trios with which she plays are very well integrated into the arrangements, not just an afterthought, or an opportunity for them to show show off, although they certainly could. The entire package is pretty fetching. Some of the tracks are a little long—"In The Still of The Night" coming in at over eight minutes. But that is the exception. Some people like long solos. Again, a matter of taste.
New Sounds from Argentina and More!

On this week's show new releases from Lara Alarcón, Manu Codjia with Giuseppe Millaci & Lieven Venken, Lior Milliger Free Improv Trio featuring Hilliard Greene & Joe Hertenstein, Emitime, Emma Famin, Kazemde George, Luís Lopes Lisbon Berlin Quartet, and, another selection from the excellent recently released live version of John Coltrane's A Love Supreme.
New band, new venue, lots of smiles

One of the great joys in hearing live jazz is a night when talented players who've never performed together get on stage and find instant chemistry that makes it sound like they've been a working group for years. That was the case on Monday, December 13, when hard-bopping saxophonist Greg...
Morton Feldman: Piano and String Quartet

It seems almost inevitable that the five-star, five-disc box set Morton Feldman Piano (Another Timbre, 2019), by Apartment House pianist Philip Thomas , should overshadow Feldman releases on Another Timbre and other labels, not least because of its six-hour duration and Thomas' exquisite performances. However, as the Another Timbre catalogue reveals, there is far more to Feldman than his compositions for solo piano. Two Pianos and other pieces, 1953-1969(Another Timbre, 2014) featured Thomas and John Tilbury playing pieces for two pianos, and being joined by Catherine Lawson then Mark Knoop to play pieces for three or four pianos; in addition, that album included pieces in which one or more pianos were joined by other instruments, played by members of Apartment House. In a similar vein, on Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello (Another Timbre, 2017), pianist Knoop was joined by three string players on a performance of the 1987 title composition.
Binker & Moses: Feed Infinite

For a nutritious seasonal feast, forget the Holiday dreck that swamps the jazz world every December and instead get your gnashers round London-based semi-free duo Binker & Moses' single "Feed Infinite." Having released four outstanding albums (two studio and two live) since 2015, tenor saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd have been looking to tweak their paradigm and "Feed Infinite" maps out a possible new trajectory.
The Pete Ellman Big Band: The Twelve Grooves of Christmas

As we enter the Holidays, the airwaves and digital streams flow with seasonal fare of all types of genres. And, once we ring in the New Year, said music heads back into hibernation until the next Thanksgiving and December roll around. The Pete Ellman's The Twelve Grooves of Christmas is such a fine recording that it might not be surprising for listeners to listen to it year around. The effort is that good.
The Color of Angels by Doug Scarborough

Composer/trombonist Doug Scarborough presents a compelling collection of new works, fusing music of the West - jazz, with overtones of classical and prog rock - and traditional Middle Eastern elements. Setting the stage with his 2015 release ‘Bridges,’ where he introduced the trombone to the world as an instrument capable of expressively playing Arabic scales (maqamat), ‘The Color of Angels’ is a riveting follow-up as he retains the dynamic core of collaborators, Jeremy Siskind on piano, bassist Damian Erskine, and engineer/producer Bob Stark, while adding the distinct voices of violin virtuoso Akram Abdulfattah, Mustafa Boztüy on darbuka and the dynamic drummer, Reinhardt Melz. Possibly reminiscent of some recent projects by Nate Smith, Ibrahim Maalouf, or bassist Avishai Cohen, Scarborough's musical vision is exciting, surprising and cinematic in scope.
Ghost Rhythms: Spectral Music

After the self-produced Imaginary Mountains (2020) French experimental collective Ghost Rhythms returns to Cuneiform Records with a sequel to Live At Yoshiwara (Cuneiform Records, 2019). With roughly ten pieces, it is a band with a wide range of tonal colors; the band's leaders, drummer Xavier Gélard and keyboardist Camille Petit, have resumed their compositional role (with a bit of input from other band members). "Parapente/Paraglider" opens the album with a minimal keyboard groove and voices, joined by the rhythm section and horns for a powerful driving climax, reminiscent of Philip Glass. "Thoughtography" builds on the minimal groove approach, this time with fuller instrumentation, including trumpet. Accordion, cello and violin also have an important role, a nod to traditional French music.
Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O: Umdali

Umdali may be the debut as leader of South African trombonist and visual artist Malcolm Jiyane (Tree-O is the name of his band), but one listen to the music—somber and uplifting in turn, gossamer soft and rousing at the poles—is sufficient to recognize his singular talent. Recorded in Johannesburg at the tail end of 2018 with some of Soweto's finest young jazz musicians, Jiyane's soulful, richly layered compositions are deeply rooted in African traditions, though with obvious knowledge of, and respect for, American vernacular.
Aye! Mirjam Hassig: Coralland

Coralland is the debut album from Ayé! Mirjam Hässig, a quartet led by the young Swiss vocalist and composer Mirjam Hässig. An intense, atmospheric and often haunting recording, it combines original music with original lyrics or with lyrics drawn from classic poetry. The quartet's instrumental mix is unusual: electronic effects, harp and ukulele join a more traditional bass and drums rhythm section to give the music a distinctive sound that is well-matched to Hässig's emotive vocals.
Judith Nijland

Judith is a jazz singer and composer. She likes to create stories and songs. And her concerts are little journeys with food for thought and a lasting smile. Judith is music. Starting at a young age she participated in talent shows with her own songs. The piano at home is often played and used for private try outs and classical lessons. After graduating in Greek and Latin, Judith studied Jazz at the Royal Conservatory in the Hague. She now mainly focusses on writing her own material and creating new versions of old songs. Jazz remains her true love.
Tangent 7 by Ben Thomas (US)

Coming from a rich career as a jazz vibraphonist and composer, Ben Thomas found himself enthralled by the sounds and history of tango music, first as a dancer and then as an avid student of the bandoneon. Through his fifteen-year journey, Thomas took trips to Buenos Aires to hear & study with the masters, eventually finding his own voice in the music and performing widely. With ‘Eternal Aporia,’ Thomas presents the debut recording of his Tango trio with clarinetist Eric Likkel and bassist Steve Schermer, exploring tango through its encounters with new times and new influences. Following the lead of some of the leaders of the current scene in Buenos Aires, such as Diego Schissi and Exequiel Mantega, Thomas builds his intricate pieces combining rhythmic intensity with lush harmonies, whimsy, and an emphasis on storytelling. “Ben is a great composer, and an energetic performer who knows how deep music can go.” - Jovino Santos Neto.
Benjamin Deschamps: Augmented Reality

A dynamic approach, delivered with crisp modern panache, characterizes saxophonist, clarinetist & composer Benjamin Deschamps' Augmented Reality. For Deschamps, a greater reliance on an electric sound marks a considered departure from earlier work. A sense of forward momentum pervades all the tracks on the album, notably anchored by Al Bourgeois on the drumkit.
Jazz Musician of the Day: Eddie Palmieri

All About Jazz is celebrating Eddie Palmieri's birthday today!. Eddie Palmieri, known for his charismatic power and bold pioneering drive, has a musical career that spans over 50 years as a bandleader of both Salsa and Latin Jazz orchestras. Born in Spanish Harlem in 1936, Eddie began piano studies at an early age, as did his celebrated older brother, the late Salsa legend and pianist, Charlie Palmieri. For Latin New Yorkers of Eddie’s generation, music was a vehicle out of El Barrio. At age 11, he auditioned at Weil Recital Hall, next door to Carnegie Hall, a venue as far from the Bronx as he could imagine. Possessed by a desire to play the drums, Palmieri...
Michael Robinson: A Parrot Sipping Tea

Over the past several years, composer and keyboardist Michael Robinson has delved deep into the South Asian musical traditions. Using his own invention, the Meruvina, he creates, digitally enhanced, soundscapes filled with mysticism and spirituality. On A Parrot Sipping Tea he continues his explorations in the form of a singular interpretation of the traditional Indian raga, with its four segments.
Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
