Law

OpenX Fined $2 Million For Breaching Children's Data Privacy Law

By Trishla Ostwal
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a settlement of $2 million with OpenX, the programmatic...

www.adweek.com

Searchengine Journal

Gravatar “Breach” Exposes Data of 100+ Million Users

The security alert company HaveIBeenPwned notified users that the profile information of 114 million Gravatar users had been leaked online in what they characterized as a data breach. Gravatar denies that it was hacked. Here’s a screenshot of the email that was sent to HaveIBeenPwned users that characterized the Gravatar...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

OpenX Ad Exchange Fined By FTC For Targeting Toddlers

The United States Federal Trade Commission fined OpenX Ad Exchange $2 Million dollars for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule) which requires parental consent before collecting, using or disclosing personal information of children. OpenX was found to be in violation of the FTC’s COPPA Rule...
INTERNET
KRQE News 13

State settles lawsuit with Google over children’s privacy online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has settled its lawsuits with Google over children’s privacy. The Attorney General filed two federal suits against the tech giant claiming it collected information through Chromebooks and its G-Suite for Education programs. As part of the settlement, the AG’s office says the company will create a new Google New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
biometricupdate.com

Application of state biometric data privacy laws for companies, feds debated

Differences between how biometrics use is treated in state and federal laws in the United States are behind motions to dismiss a biometric data privacy lawsuit, and a letter from a state Attorney General to federal agencies. Microsoft and Amazon have filed motions in federal court to dismiss claims against...
LAW
protocol.com

Big Tech is still fighting to curb California’s privacy law

California’s revamped privacy law, the California Privacy Rights Act, goes into effect in January 2023. The law, which passed by ballot proposition in 2020, is the product of years of backroom battles between lawmakers, regulators, businesses and privacy advocates. But even after all these years, it seems Big Tech companies and their lobbyists are still working to limit the law before it’s too late.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Drum

What Zoom’s $85m class action lawsuit means for data privacy

Popular video conferencing platform Zoom is under fire for allegedly sharing users’ private information without their consent and lying about their software being end-to-end encrypted. Now it has promised to pay $85m in claims to users and vows to improve its privacy practices. The case evidences a larger privacy movement playing out in both the public and private sectors.
TECHNOLOGY
wyso.org

Why Ohio's data privacy bill is on hold for now

State lawmakers are considering a bill that’s meant to protect data of Ohioans. The legislation spells out who can access data and how they can do it. But the bill has been put on hold right now. Every time you go online, you leave a footprint of data. Gary...
OHIO STATE
AZFamily

Data breaches expected to increase in 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Experian is predicting a wave of threats targeting everything from infrastructure to sports gambling in the new year. According to Experian's new data breach industry forecast, there have been 1,200 data breaches recorded so far this year, ransomware has doubled in frequency, and there are no signs of the threats slowing. Michael Bruemmer, the global vice president of the Experian Data Breach Resolution Group, says remote work and supply chain problems are partly to blame.
PHOENIX, AZ
helpnetsecurity.com

VEON MobileID offers digital identity validation compliant with local data privacy laws

VEON launched its MobileID initiative, an authentication, credentials management and permission control system that will safeguard consumers and protect retail companies. . VEON intends to roll out MobileID to its 212 million customers across nine countries as well as offering it as the standard for mobile operators worldwide to provide digital identity validation that is fully compliant with local data privacy laws.
INTERNET
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Hit with A Data Breach?

5 Easy Steps to Take When Your Small Business Suffers a Data Breach. The majority of today’s successful businesses are well aware of typical data security risks and place a high level of confidence in their efforts to prevent a data security breach. However, as recent security breaches at Target, LivingSocial, Facebook, Gmail, and Twitter have revealed, no set of security measures is immune to a breach. According to Ponemon Institute statistics, “the average aggregated total cost of a data breach has risen from $3.8 million to $4 million” in recent years. Companies can limit the harm to themselves and their customers by taking the appropriate procedures following a data breach. What today’s firms must consider is: what will you do if your security and data loss prevention procedures fail in the event of a data breach?
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
patientdaily.com

BioPlus Notifies Patients of Data Privacy Incident

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Services, LLC ("BioPlus") announced today that it is notifying patients of a recent data security incident that may have involved their information. On November 11, 2021, BioPlus identified suspicious activity in its IT network. Upon learning of the incident, BioPlus immediately took steps to isolate and secure its systems. BioPlus also launched an investigation with the assistance of a third-party forensic firm and notified law enforcement.
ECONOMY

