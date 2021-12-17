Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Tabs Gator Bowl QB

Jimbo Fisher names starting quarterback for Texas A&M against Wake Forest

COLLEGE STATION -- Ever since Zach Calzada announced he's transferring, the question of who Texas A&M would start at quarterback in the Gator Bowl was huge. On Wednesday, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher gave an answer.

Fisher announced that walk-on freshman Blake Bost is expected to start on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest. The No. 25 Aggies (8-4) do have redshirt freshman Haynes King back in practice, but Fisher said he isn’t quite ready to take game snaps after suffering a broken tibia in Week 2.

"We're just getting him out there just to get reps and just to get parts of practice," Fisher said of King. "His body can't handle it. You can't bring a guy back and have him do all that. ... Blake will do a good job."

Bost, a standout gunslinger at Port Neches-Groves, has played in two games this season, closing out the final drive against South Carolina and playing most of the fourth quarter against Prairie-View A&M. Combined, he went 2 of 7 passing for 18 yards and an interception.

Calzada, who started 10 games this season for A&M, elected to enter the transfer portal Monday prior to the Early Signing Period. Fisher said the Georgia native did suffer an injury on his non-throwing shoulder that might require surgery at some down the line.

"Zach played his heart out this year," Fisher said. "He's one tough guy, one competitive guy, won big games, led us to victory in two-minute offenses. I think he's going to have a great career."

Fisher also announced that linebackers coach Tyler Santucci will serve as interim defensive coordinator against 10-3 Wake Forest. Santucci, on A&M's staff since 2020, previously coached linebackers for the Demon Deacons under Dave Clawson.

Mike Elko, A&M's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, recently left to become Duke's coach. The Aggies' defense were third in FBS in scoring defense during the regular season, holding opponents to 15.8 points per game.

Fisher also confirmed that safety Leon O’Neal, defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, and running back Isaiah Spiller will not play in the bowl game in preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently, those are the only players to opt-out.

