Alphabet Inc. plans to fold much of its urban renewal company, Sidewalk Labs LLC, back into Google LLC. The tech giant will add Sidewalk's teams focused on parking, commercial and home energy usage, and software for real estate development to Google, Dan Doctoroff, Sidewalk's CEO said in blog post. It plans to spin off Sidewalk's effort to automate the manufacturing of materials for and the construction of mass timber buildings — dubbed Canopy Buildings — as an independent company, Doctoroff said.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO