ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Zipper-Adorned Hi-Top Sneakers

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo-based menswear label nonnative has partnered with fashion brand WACKO MARIA and footwear giant Converse to launch a limited-edition All Star Hi silhouette. The new model combines both...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
Footwear News

5 Bestselling Reebok Sneakers to Gift This Holiday Season

Reebok is known for offering some of the most classic sneakers for everyday wear, which makes them the perfect gift idea for anyone on your holiday shopping list. Scrolling through the brand’s dedicated webpage of best-sellers almost feels like viewing a slideshow of old friends. Perhaps the best aspect of Reebok shoes is that they add a cozy-chic flair to any outfit. In addition to vibrant colorways and fun collaborations, Reebok also has so many great white sneaker options you can always count on to elevate any look. For example, there’s the Club C 85 model, a vintage silhouette that has remained...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Logos#Shoes#Japanese#Converse
Footwear News

Allyson Felix On Working with Footwear’s Top Women Designers to Create Her Saysh Sneakers

After a much-publicized fallout with Nike in 2017 (when the brand failed to provide maternity protections during her pregnancy), Allyson Felix found herself without shoes to run in. But instead of seeking out a new mega sponsor, the Olympic track and field athlete realized there was an opportunity for to create her own brand. So came Saysh (named after “seiche,” the phenomenon of a standing wave in an enclosed body of water) and with it the chance to rewrite some of the rules of the male-dominated athletic footwear world. During the athlete’s FN cover shoot in honor or her Launch of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Washable Sneakers

The Our Planet Matters collection from Sketchers is a range of footwear for men, women and children that features recycled materials like cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA and TPU. To support conscious consumers, the product packaging lists the recycled contents of each item, and encourages people to make small steps towards a more sustainable planet every day.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Luxe Colorful Sneakers

John Geiger released a new colorway for its GF-01 sneakers, dubbed the Tweed Boucle. The latest iteration of the brand's staple shoe dropped on November 25th. The popular shoe brand is forged on the idea of combining versatility, style, and comfort. That said, the Tweed Boucle drop is designed with fall and winter in mind.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

'80s-Era Basketball Sneakers

Iconic shoe brand Converse has announced the launch of a new Weapon CX model in 'Kinetic Blue.' Set to be released on December 6, the new sneaker maintains the Weapon CX's '80s basketball-inspired silhouette while giving it a bright blue upgrade. In fact, the entire Weapon CX line, which is...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
TrendHunter.com

Two-Toned Cream Sneakers

Nike has unveiled a new cream version of its sustainably-constructed low-cut sneaker, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature. After previously delivering a classic white and black version of the eco-friendly shoe, the company has now opted to give the model a two-toned cream and white makeover. The new shoe comes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Muted Pastels Adorn The Nike Air Max BW For 2022

Ready for the Spring 2022 season? This Air Max BW season. Set to arrive in the coming weeks is the “Big Window” Air Max sneaker from 1991, a silhouette that was celebrated with relatively small fanfare in 2021. Though not the most globally beloved Air Max, it is still considered as one of the legacy installments as Nike graced it as one of the key inclusions to 2005’s History Of Air. It’s only been used sparingly for collaborations (thanks, Skepta) while in-line releases were, for the most part, exclusive to the Europe region. Makes total sense considering the BW’s fanfare is largely in that region.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Puerto Rican Sneaker NFTs

World-famous DJ and self-proclaimed sneakerhead Bobbito Garcia has partnered with designer Omar Acosta to release a joint NFT sneaker series. The new NFTs were created to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Puerto Rican flag, debuted on December 22, 1895. The one-of-a-kind series consists of four 3D sneakers designs, in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
realsport101.com

Best Jordan 1 Mid 2021: Our Top Sneaker Picks So Far

Amazing designs on the classic Jordan 1 sneaker. There's a lot to factor in when searching for the best Jordan 1 mid, especially considering the wide variety of colourways available, making it hard to find the perfect pair for you. Thankfully, we've compared some of the top mids available right...
APPAREL
thesource.com

Stadium Goods Names the Top 10 Sneakers Released in 2021

Sneaker Culture has a crazy 2021 and to recap everything is Stadium Goods, who released their top 10 sneakers of the year. Nike, Jordans, Adidas, and others are among the top sneaker brands represented on the Stadium Goods list. These sneakers exceeded their high expectations and lived up to the anticipation for sneaker fans all over the world, whether it was through unusual partnerships or one-of-a-kind designs. Those kicks are below:
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Anime-Themed Sneakers

Footwear giant FILA has teamed up with Toei Animation and Funimation to launch the 'Dragon Ball Super' sneaker series, an anime-themed collection that first debuted at New York Comic-Con in October. The new series includes six new sneakers: the 'Goku Black,' the 'Vegeta,' the 'Golden Frieza,' the 'Trunks,' the 'Super...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
culturemap.com

Lace Up Sneaker Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Laceupsneakershow will feature over 10,000 pairs and more than 300 vendors selling the latest and greatest authentic sneakers plus the flyest streetwear under one roof.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Avant-Garde Heeled Sneakers

COMME des GARÇONS has finally released its hotly anticipated collaboration with Nike and the drop includes the jaw-dropping Premier Heels. The Premier Heels originally made their debut during the COMME des GARÇONS Fall/Winter 2021 show titled 'Landscape of Shadows.' The show itself is a high-fashion take on Nike's 1992 Premier silhouette. The result is like a cross between football boots and heels in a sleek black and white color scheme. The kicks also include quilted stitching across the upper and a dramatic Swoosh that adds contrast on either side. And of course, the kitten heel-like sole gives the wearer a little extra height for a full high-fashion look.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Ribbed Earth Tone Sneakers

Adidas Originals and Pharrell recently unveiled the second colorway in their highly anticipated three-part Hu NMD drop celebrating Billionaire Boys Club. The adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD BBC collection is set to launch on December 21 in honor of Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club streetwear label. The shoes feature a unique ribbed material, as well as an elevated BBC running dog logo stitched onto the upper. The sides of the shoes feature perforated caging, while a chocolate brown hue on the heel shows off the adidas logo and ICECREAM branding. The latest version of the shoe come in a rich khaki green and complementary earthy tones. The sneaker’s black laces can be swapped for a blue version, which complements the existing color scheme, but also adds a distinctive element of contrast.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Top 10 Signature Basketball Sneakers Of 2021

NBA stars are some of the most influential when it comes to fashion. From the pre-game walk to the locker room to the shoes they wear out on the court, fans are always paying attention to the way players are expressing themselves. Since the days of Michael Jordan, signature shoes have been a key component of basketball culture, and in 2021, the biggest stars in the league have given us a lot to be thankful for.
APPAREL
WWD

New Balance and Pace Collaborate on 327 Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. It is no secret to the diehard sneakerheads that New Balance is quickly becoming one of the must-have brands today. Several popular New Balance shoes are rooted in performance, but they’ve also gained popularity within the lifestyle space thanks to successful partnerships with brands such as Concepts, Kith and Aimé Leon Dore, which have helped the Boston-based shoe giant gain footing within highly sought-after sneaker collections. More from WWDCasablanca Men's Spring 2022How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW With new propositions like the New Balance 327 — which...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy