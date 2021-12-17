ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland’s Hogan Park to Get Makeover

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 8 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas–The City of Midland is excited to announce a big, new makeover. Pioneer Natural Resources announced a huge partnership with the City of Midland to help redevelop Hogan Park.

The company announced a $2.5 million dollar commitment towards a new partnership that will help redevelop 128 acres of Hogan Park. This pledge will create a fully reimagined park, surrounded by many new facilities.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSTMx_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzGBV_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnLvT_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRhhT_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUNQy_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zkIn_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bCcJ_0dP8bW9h00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERXSE_0dP8bW9h00
Renderings of the renovated Hogan Park

Quality of Place Hogan Park Initiative Campaign Co-Chair, Lori Blong says, “We’re going to be putting in all kinds of new facilities for baseball softball, multipurpose fields for football and soccer and other uses, and a splash pad, additional playgrounds and then also this Pioneer Pavilion that we’re very excited about.”

With companies like Pioneer committing to the partnership, the fundraising for the new park has gone rather smoothly, bringing the start of renovations closer every day.

According to Midland City Councilman in District 4, Jack Ladd, “In three months we’ve raised half the money that we need to get this park accomplished so we’re really really pleased with the turnaround and having companies like Pioneer and Diamondback and the Schreiber Foundation all contribute as well as the city of midland contributing, we think we’re well on our way so as soon as were done with that phase, I think that it’ll be a fairly quick turnaround.”

This past month, Pioneer Natural Resources donated 35 acres of land to the community and they say with another opportunity to help those around them, they could not have been more eager.

Pioneer Natural Resources Senior Manager of Public Affairs, ReenAnn Rutter mentions, “When we heard about the revitalization project here at Hogan Park, we quickly knew that we wanted to be a part of seeing this incredible vision come to fruition.”

And while the park will bring tons of joy and happiness to the community, it will also be a huge investment all around.

“We’re competing with places like the Metroplex. We’re competing with Houston, Austin, Round rock, you name it. This will allow us to put heads in beds and therefore get more revenue to put money into parks and roads and things that we actually need here in the city. So, I look at this as a financial investment as well as a quality of place investment,” says Ladd.

The city is looking to have this fully funded by next year and many representatives of the city say they cannot wait to get started on revamping a part of Midland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Robbyne Hocker Fuller

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) –  After meeting Robbyne Hocker Fuller you can’t help but be inspired by her confidence and courage as a trailblazer in the Midland African American community. “To have someone who’s been with you every step of the way, exuding leadership, vision and just heart in everything that they do, it is just […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa pharmacy sees an uptick in vaccinations

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the second year in a row, cases of Covid-19 are present in the state of Texas. Earlier this month, Texas saw its first case of the Omicron variant. Pharmacist Brian Meyer at Sunflower RX in Odessa told us that he’s seen an increase of people coming through his doors to […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Fire Rescue respond to structure fire

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – At around 9 pm on Thursday, December 23rd, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire that took place on Maple Avenue in Odessa. According to OFR, the fire was contained within 30 minutes and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tiny home project addresses homelessness

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A lot of dirt and rocks now, but 23 acres in southwest Midland will be transformed into a thriving community of tiny homes. These homes will be for people who are currently without a home. “We are at the construction site of The Field’s Edge, and we are building a permanent […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Austin, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa business spreading holiday cheer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Cactus House in Odessa is making the holidays a lot brighter for kids and families by hosting its Gift Giveaway. The music venue is giving away toy’s to anyone who needs one ahead of Christmas. The owner’s Brian Herrera and Daniel Price say that it feels good to give back to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

How Texas DPS is looking out for you this season

ODESSA, Texas–According to the Texas Department of Transportation, during last year’s holiday season alone, there were 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas. And of those crashes, 93 people were killed and 215 were seriously injured. Keeping those statistics in mind, starting today, December 23rd, and through January 2nd, Texas Department of Public Safety has […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Muri appointed to Texas broadband development board

TEXAS (Nexstar)- Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointments of Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri, along with Sergio Contreras and Robert F. McGee to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors.  The advisors will provide guidance to the Broadband Development Office regarding the expansion, adoption, affordability, and use of broadband service and […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Natural Resources#Weather#Softball#Playgrounds#This Pioneer Pavilion#Midland City Councilman#The Schreiber Foundation#Public Affairs
ABC Big 2 News

Massive fire leaves Odessa business damaged

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Flames ripped through L&L Manufacturing Business in Odessa Friday afternoon and in a matter of minutes Owner Larry Hulsey watched most of his life’s work burn to ashes. Hulsey told us that the fire started as a small flame in the corner of a workspace. “It started in the back of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

RRC takes ‘major step’ to reduce earthquakes

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- With four more earthquakes on Wednesday and Thursday occurring in Northwest Midland County, the Railroad Commission is ordering the indefinite suspension of all deep oil and gas produced water injection in the area effective on Dec. 31. This is the latest in a series of actions the RRC has taken to help […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gun safety over the holidays

ODESSA, Texas–The Odessa Police Department wants you to be mindful of your surroundings and the safety of others, especially during the holiday season. As many families begin to have loved ones joining them in their own home to celebrate the holidays, there are some extra precautions to take. There are some things homeowners can do […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

RRC hopes to reduce earthquakes in the Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN (NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that the Permian Basin has seen a lot of earthquakes over the years.Last week alone, there were at least four earthquakes.The strongest quake was measured at a 3.7 on the Richter scale.According to Dr. Sumit Verma, Assistant Professor of Geology at UTPB, this phenomenon is unnatural.“We have not […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

It’s the season of giving

MIDLAND, Texas–It’s the season of giving, and some Midlanders are going the extra mile this year as more good samaritans come out of the wood works to help out this holiday season. Seeing cheery and merry folks around town brings a smile to everyone’s face, and that joy is inspiring some in the tall city […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

A night of sights and sounds at Centennial Plaza

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tis the season of good tunes and Christmas lights! In the holiday spirit, Centennial Park hosted ‘Music in the Park’ tonight from 6 pm to 8 pm featuring a Basin favorite “The Croakin’ Toads”. Many people came out to enjoy some of their holiday favorites while basking under the twinkling light […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: MISD Superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — There are many Remarkable Women across the basin, including Dr. Angelica Ramsey. She’s the superintendent of Midland ISD, and taking care of others is something she’s been doing her whole life.“Just having to grow up a little bit faster because you do have to take care of yourself. So all of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy