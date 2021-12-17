ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Registered sex offender arrested for being on school property in Henderson Co.

By Sydney Broadus, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ySte_0dP8b7Q100

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for being on school property in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by Henderson County Public Schools that a staff member at Flat Rock Middle School, Maria Edina Walker was married to a registered sex offender, Jeffery Lynn Walker, and that he had been seen in a vehicle on the campus at Flat Rock Middle School.

Upon receiving this information from the school system, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into this incident.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested and charged both Maria Walker and Jeffery Walker.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJC47_0dP8b7Q100
    Jeffery Walker (Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmEEB_0dP8b7Q100
    Maria Walker (Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffery Walker, 46, was charged with two counts of felony sex offender unlawfully on premises. Jeffery Walker had a $50,000 bond.

Maria Walker, 50, was charged with two counts of felony aid and abet sex offender unlawfully on premises. Maria Walker had a $30,000 bond.

HCPS released the statement below.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, we received an anonymous report that the spouse of one of our staff members, Maria Edina Walker, at Flat Rock Middle was a registered sex offender, and had been seen on the school’s campus in his vehicle. We immediately notified the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and began an internal investigation in cooperation with law enforcement.

As a result of that investigation, we confirmed that the individual in question, Jeffery Lynn Walker, is a registered sex offender and that at Maria Walker’s invitation, he had been on the Flat Rock Middle campus.

It is illegal for a registered sex offender to be on school property at any time, and Ms. Walker’s actions were grossly inappropriate and inexcusable. We immediately terminated Maria Walker from employment for her actions, which are a violation of state law and Board policy.

We are aware that law enforcement criminally charged both Jeffery and Maria Walker based on their investigation yesterday.

We will continue to investigate this matter to ensure the safety of all Flat Rock Middle students and staff.

Henderson County Public Schools’

Both are scheduled for a court appearance on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

‘Substantial bust’: Deputies seize 3,500 Fentanyl pills from Lenoir man charged with drug trafficking

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Lenoir man is facing multiple trafficking charges after deputies seized around 3,500 Fentanyl pills, $3,000 and two vehicles during an investigation, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 33-year-old Jordon Horton was arrested Thursday following a drug trafficking investigation. Horton, the CEO of Studio Blue […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Flat Rock, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Henderson County, NC
City
Flat Rock, NC
WSPA 7News

Truck blocks part of West Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of the roadway is blocked by a truck on West Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg. Crews responded Monday afternoon near Westgate Mall and Badcock Home Furniture and More. Spartanburg Police said a slab of concrete fell off the truck. Expect delays in the area as cleanup continues. Traffic is being redirected […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Henderson Co#Flat Rock Middle School#Hcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy