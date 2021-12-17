ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 16 vs 77 a day earlier

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YSsK_0dP8aVEl00

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 16, compared with 77 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 56 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 69 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang, Shaanxi, Guangdong, Sichuan and the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 20 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Dec. 16, mainland China had 100,076 confirmed cases.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Chen Lin; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hong Kong election defines dramatic changes by Beijing

Elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing’s campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory. Since the city was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style freedoms for 50 years, demands for expanded democracy inspired protest movements in 2014 and 2019. But they were largely ignored and subsequently crushed by security forces. Here's a look at the events that resulted in the dramatic changes to Hong Kong s electoral system: THE...
POLITICS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern China#Covid#Mainland China#Chinese#Beijing Newsroom
Reuters

Panama detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

PANAMA CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Panama has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Central American country's health ministry said on Monday. A 50-year-old who works in mining and recently traveled to South Africa was found to have contracted the coronavirus with the Omicron variant, said Luis Sucre, Panama's health minister.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK says COVID surge 'extremely difficult' as Omicron grips Europe

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would tighten coronavirus curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron variant if needed, after the Netherlands began a fourth lockdown and as other European nations consider Christmas restrictions. Speaking after UK media reported Britain might...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada reports atypical case of mad cow disease, OIE says

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in an 8-1/2 year old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains,...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Record low turnout for Hong Kong's first 'patriots only' polls

Hong Kongers turned out in historically low numbers to pick lawmakers under China's new "patriots only" rules that dramatically cut directly elected seats, official results showed Monday, in a stinging rebuke to Beijing. Figures showed just 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots, the lowest rate both of the period since the city's 1997 handover to China and the British colonial era. It was the first legislature poll under a new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago. Beijing has responded with a sweeping national security law that criminalises much dissent and political reforms to remove anyone deemed unpatriotic.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy

Japan’s parliament on Monday approved a record extra budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) for the fiscal year through March to help out pandemic-hit households and businesses.The budget largely is to fund COVID-19 measures, including booster shot vaccines and oral medicines. It also includes cash payouts for families with children and a promotion campaign for the hard-hit tourism industry, which critics said are pork barrel giveaways.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the supplementary budget is meant to revive an economy not yet fully recovered from the pandemic and to achieve stronger growth and a more equitable distribution of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Omicron Surge Leads Netherlands to Impose Weeks-Long Lockdown

Dec. 20, 2021 -- The Netherlands began a 4-week nationwide lockdown on Sunday to try to slow the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Nonessential stores, bars, and restaurants will be closed until Jan. 14, and schools and universities will be closed until Jan. 9, according to The Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy