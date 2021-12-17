ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak to hold crisis talks over Omicron’s impact on pubs and restaurants

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaA51_0dP8aRhr00

Rishi Sunak will hold crisis talks with business leaders who have seen takings plummet due to fears over the spread of Omicron.

The Chancellor faces pressure to produce a rescue package for the hospitality sector as Christmas festivities have been scaled back after the rapid growth in cases of the coronavirus variant.

The latest daily figures showed almost 90,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded as of 9am on Thursday, the highest figure so far in the pandemic, and a health chief warned there could be a “major problem” as the latest wave hits NHS staff.

Boris Johnson insisted that the Plan B measures he has imposed in England are “sensible” and “proportionate” while the booster jab campaign proceeds.

But in Wales, tougher rules will be imposed after Christmas with nightclubs ordered to close from December 27 and a return to two-metre social distancing rule in offices.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also warned that “restrictions on the operation of higher-risk settings, while of course undesirable, may now be unavoidable”.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said a combination of increasing hospital cases and staff shortages could cause difficulties across the health service.

Asked whether a lockdown was inevitable, he said: “It’s very difficult to tell at this point.”

He told BBC’s Question Time: “The bit that is really going to come up and give us a major problem is the number of staff that we’re going to have off because of the fact that they have caught Covid.”

The infection rate will mean “significant numbers of our staff are actually not going the able to be at work”.

While the NHS had been able to increase capacity to deal with previous Covid-19 waves, it was already “the busiest we have ever been at this time of year” and dealing with a surge of cases could be “really quite difficult”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MokJN_0dP8aRhr00

Coronavirus data-title="HEALTH Coronavirus" data-copyright-holder="PA Graphics" data-copyright-notice="PA Graphics/Press Association Images" data-credit="PA Graphics" data-usage-terms="" srcset="https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/607cb380ade21dbec86d736d4ef1df39Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjM5Nzg1Mzg2/2.64372825.jpg?w=320 320w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/607cb380ade21dbec86d736d4ef1df39Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjM5Nzg1Mzg2/2.64372825.jpg?w=640 640w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/607cb380ade21dbec86d736d4ef1df39Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjM5Nzg1Mzg2/2.64372825.jpg?w=1280 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px">

Mr Hopson also called for clearer messaging from the Government, after Tories railed against England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty for suggesting people should consider scaling back social contacts if they wanted to see loved ones at Christmas while the Prime Minister insisted “we’re not saying that we want to cancel stuff”.

Mr Johnson rejected claims the Government was imposing a “lockdown by stealth” but urged people to be “cautious” about their activities over Christmas.

But the impact of the measures already taken have hit pubs and restaurants hard, forcing Mr Sunak to cut short a work trip to the United States to fly home for talks with the sector.

The Chancellor said “I appreciate that it is a difficult time for the hospitality industry” and promised the Government would continue to do “whatever it takes” to support lives and livelihoods.

Trade body UKHospitality’s boss Kate Nicholls and pub chiefs have made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.

Ms Nicholls said hospitality sales have already plunged by more than a third over the past 10 days with £2 billion of trade already lost in December.

The British Beer and Pub Association said an estimated three million Christmas bookings had been cancelled in the past week.

Premises are forecast to sell 37 million fewer pints and lose out on £297 million in trade across the festive period compared to 2019.

The combination of the Plan B restrictions and Prof Whitty’s comments meant “consumer confidence has been hugely undermined”, chief executive Emma McClarkin said.

In a letter to Mr Sunak she said a failure to offer further support “risks mass closures in an industry which remains on a knife-edge after a brutal previous 21 months”.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the UK government over "concerns about the current direction of travel". In a letter to Boris Johnson, the peer, who led Brexit negotiations, said he hoped the PM would "not be tempted" by "coercive measures" to tackle Covid. Earlier this week, Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
Reuters

Weekend shopper numbers on UK high streets suffer Omicron hit

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The number of shoppers on Britain's high streets fell by 2.6% over the weekend as the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus kept people at home, market research company Springboard said on Monday. Shopper numbers plunged 8.5% in central London on Dec. 18 and Dec....
RETAIL
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further with Christmas just days away.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.Even so, fears persist that strongers measures may yet...
WORLD
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak drops Californian Christmas holiday plans to tackle omicron crisis

Rishi Sunak planned to spend Christmas in California with his family until omicron cases began surging in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. The Chancellor had been hoping to take a week's leave at the Santa Monica holiday home owned by his wife, Akshata Murthy, following several days of meetings with technology firms and investors in San Francisco last week.
CELEBRITIES
