CDOT passes mission-changing greenhouse gas rules

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 3 days ago

Colorado cities and state agencies planning big road projects must now design them to cut greenhouse gas emissions and provide alternative transportation modes for the...

cpr.org

Less funding for road expansion, billions for greener transportation projects possible with CDOT rule change

The Colorado Transportation Commission on Thursday approved a new rule that could divert billions of dollars to clean transportation projects in the coming decades. The rule will require the state Department of Transportation and the state’s five metropolitan planning organizations to measure the climate impact of planned projects and offset them if they exceed a given amount. Transportation-related emissions now make up the largest source of climate pollutants in Colorado.
TRAFFIC
lamarledger.com

Colorado enacts new rules to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with fewer road expansions, more mass transit options

The Colorado Transportation Commission approved new rules Thursday that aim to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases spewed into the air from vehicle traffic in a move that faced opposition from rural areas and criticism from environmentalists who say they don’t go far enough. The Department of Transportation’s commissioners...
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon panel OKs plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Commission goes further than Gov. Brown's 2020 order, sets targets of 50% by 2035 and 90% by 2050.Oregon now has a plan to reduce greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change, with targets of 50% by 2035 and 90% by 2050. The Environmental Quality Commission approved the plan on a 4-1 vote Thursday, Dec. 16, more than 18 months after Gov. Kate Brown ordered state agencies to come up with one. She issued her order after Republican walkouts in 2019 and 2020 thwarted Democratic majorities from voting on related legislation. Democrats were left without the required numbers to conduct business...
OREGON STATE
colorado.gov

Colorado approves nation-leading rule to cut greenhouse gas emissions by shifting how it plans the state’s transportation system

- By Kelly Blynn, Transportation Climate Change Specialist, Colorado Energy Office. In August, the Transportation Commission proposed new transportation pollution reduction planning standards that will amend how transportation planning works in the state, or how the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the state’s five largest metropolitan regions identify future transportation projects to invest in. CDOT and the.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Green CDOT rule change negatively affects most Coloradans

You probably don’t know it, but on Thursday, Dec. 16 the Transportation Commission of Colorado will vote on a proposed rule change that will likely negatively impact your ability to travel throughout the state. This change, under the authority of Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), will shift funds from...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

New rules to speed reduction of oil and gas emissions in Colorado OK’d

Colorado air regulators have adopted a sweeping set of rules to slash methane emissions from oil and gas operations, including a controversial, first-in-the nation program giving industry a freer hand in determining how to cut pollution. The “intensity program,” under which operators will have to reduce emissions by set percentages...
COLORADO STATE
Cleveland.com

A national carbon tax would help Ohio’s efforts to cut greenhouse-gas emissions

Thank you to John Mitterholzer for his Dec. 3 Plain Dealer op-ed, “As the world’s 26th largest emitter, Ohio can make a climate-change difference.” John notes that Ohio is a major contributor to our global climate distress and that we Ohioans can make a major impact in mitigating that distress. John correctly recommends what we must do now: promote clean electricity; use more solar energy; drive electric vehicles; and push the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency to do their part for cleaner transportation.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

General Assembly's opposition to Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative sent to Wolf

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania General Assembly has sent a disapproval resolution to Gov. Tom Wolf, rejecting his efforts to enroll the state in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, but vote totals show there aren't enough opposing lawmakers to override a veto. The House approved Senate Concurrent Regulatory...
POLITICS
Politics
illinois.edu

Cement makers address massive greenhouse gas emissions

The Examiner (Dec. 9) 'Most people think about power plants and cars,' says Hafiz Salih, a U of I researcher who is studying the use of carbon capture equipment at a cement plant in Missouri. 'Usually, people don’t think about cement.'
ENVIRONMENT
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: SB 1084 would decrease energy demand, greenhouse gas production

Recently, The Reflector ran an opinion article with statements which I find incorrect or misleading. For example, in regards to Senate Bill 1084, the opinion piece states “Prohibiting natural gas is expensive for home and building owners, many of whom installed…” SB 1084 would eliminate on-site fossil fuel combustion for space heating and water heating in new construction in order to reduce climate impacts. Buildings account for almost 40% of the United State’s CO2 emissions. SB 1084 would only affect new construction, not already installed equipment. But most important, heat pumps benefit both the environment and occupants. Home guide.com provides comparisons and concludes, “Heat pumps lower electricity bills by $300 to $1,500 annually, saving 30-70% on energy costs. Heat pumps are two to three times more efficient than furnaces, and pay themselves back in energy savings within five to 12 years.” Heat pumps are inexpensive to run, repairs are cheaper and they typically last longer than methane (natural gas) furnaces. Heat pumps have no threat of methane leaks, explosions or carbon monoxide. For those wanting air conditioning, heat pumps cost less. For those who do not want air conditioning, any additional initial cost is small, especially when part of the home construction cost, thus leveraged with the home loan. SB 1084 would decrease energy demand and greenhouse gas production while slowing the increase in climate disasters. SB 1084 would provide savings for businesses, renters and homeowners.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
colorado.gov

Governor Polis, CDOT officials open emergency truck ramp as part of I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project

EAGLE COUNTY — Gov. Jared Polis joined officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Motor Carriers Association Monday afternoon to open a new emergency truck ramp along westbound I-70 at the bottom of Vail Pass. This truck ramp is the first of several safety improvements being made as part of the $164.2 million I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Please click here for photos and video from the event.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
HuntingtonNYNow

Clean Pass Rules to Change in February

New Clean Pass vehicle stickers for single-occupant HOV lane access on the Long Island Expressway will only be issued to owners of plug-in electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, as of Feb.1. These vehicles must also be registered in New York State in order to qualify. The HOV lane may...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

