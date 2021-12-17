‘I will become a great man just like my dad’: Young Dolph’s children remember their father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph’s children took the stage and spoke to thousands of people at a memorial for their father Thursday at FedExForum just 29 days after his murder.

It was a reminder that their father’s legacy would live on through them.

The messages from Young Dolph’s son and daughter expressed the deep love they have for their father and the void that can never be filled.

Adolph Thornton III said his father taught him lifelong lessons that he’ll never forget.

“Everybody, if you feel sad about my dad dying, I want to let you know that everything will be fine because I will become a great man just like my dad,” he said.

One of many important lessons 7-year-old Adolph Thornton III said he learned from his father was how to grow into a man.

At one point, while his mother was speaking, the younger Adolph could be seen patting his mother and sister to comfort them.

The younger Adolph and his 4-year-old sister Aria Ella Thornton shared precious memories of their time with their father.

“My dad is the best dad ever. I like to play with him because he is still my heart. And I will love him forever,” Aria Thornton said.

Pictures of Young Dolph shown at Thursday’s Celebration of Life displayed the love between Dolph and his children. It’s the display of love and affection that Dolph’s life partner and the children’s mother said they would remember the most.

“I have two blessings,” said Mia Jerdine.”They both embody his spirit.”

